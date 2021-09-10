Kerala contains Nipah spread

Doctors and patients wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode. PHOTOS: PTI, IANS

Government officials in Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday after 20 more samples of the deadly Nipah virus sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune tested negative.

The results came only three days after the first Nipah case surfaced in Kozhikode when a 12-year-old boy died.

State Health Minister Veena George said the state must remain vigilant.

"According to the rules of Nipah spread, after the last case is reported, one waits for 21 days and then for another 21 days," she said.

"If there are no more fresh cases, one can say Nipah spread has been contained.

"So we have to wait more. But as such things are fine."

The 20 samples included five who had symptoms and 15 with direct connection to the the dead boy.

Ten other samples also tested negative on Tuesday.

"Now we are awaiting the results of another 21 samples, while 68 people are under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital," said Ms George. "So at the moment things are under control."

Two health workers who have shown Nipah symptoms and 188 contacts of the boy, including children he played with, are isolated.

Ms George said the condition of all symptomatic contacts, including parents and relatives of the boy and healthcare workers, was stable.

State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the department's staff will collect samples from bats and domestic animals from around the boy's house for testing.

A team from NIV in Bhopal will also reach Kerala soon to conduct further studies, he said.

According to World Health Organisation, Nipah is a zoonotic virus, which is transmitted from animals to humans and also through contaminated food or directly between people. Fruit bats are the major carriers.

It can kill humans and animals.

Those infected with Nipah, which was first identified during a late 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, may show Covid-like symptoms, including cough, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain and tiredness.

Swelling of the brain also occurs leading to headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion and seizures.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting.

The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable.

The Kerala government is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak even as the state continues to battle the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Health officials have started contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the boy.

Over the weekend, the Central government sent a team of experts to Kozhikode to help local officials trace contacts.

They also gave a list of recommendations, including bolstering health infrastructure in case of more cases and alerting neighbouring districts.

A team of the state animal husbandry department collected samples of fruit bats from Chathamangalam, the boy's village.

"The family of the victim had highlighted the frequent presence of fruit bats at their property, where there are rambutan trees," Ms George said.

Samples of half-eaten rambutans, which could possibly be contaminated, were also taken by the team.

Kerala dealt with Nipah in 2018, when more than a dozen people died from the virus.

This time around, the concern is compounded by the fact that the state has grabbed headlines in recent weeks for seeing the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases across India.

The state is reporting just under 70 per cent of India's nearly 40,000 new cases every day.

While cases across the country have declined after a devastating surge earlier this year, the situation in Kerala remains concerning, with experts warning that the state cannot let its guard down.

