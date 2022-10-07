Kerala cop caught on camera stealing mangoes

P.V. Shihab (left) and (above) caught on CCTV stealing box of mangoes.

P.V. Shihab (left) and (above) caught on CCTV stealing box of mangoes.

The police force in Kerala is embarrassed after a police officer stole a 10kg box of mangoes from a shop on Sept 28.

The act was caught on the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) outside the shop and the cop was in uniform.

The mangoes cost Rs600 ($10) per kilogram.

A probe was ordered after news of the theft went viral.

The Idukki Superintendent of Police later identified the culprit and named him as P.V. Shihab.

CCTV images showed that the incident happened early in the morning, when Shihab was returning to his house in Mundakkayam. He came across a few baskets full of ripe mangoes in front of a closed shop on the way home and stopped his two-wheeler in front of it.

He checked to see if anyone was around before taking a box of mangoes and riding away with it.

Later in the morning, the shopkeeper noticed that a box of mangoes was missing when he opened his shop.

He checked the CCTV footage and was shocked to see a man riding away away with it.

It was initially difficult to identify the man in the footage as he was wearing a helmet and an overcoat but his motorbike's number plate gave him away .

The police have registered a case against Shihab, who is attached to the Idukki Armed Reserve camp police unit.

Shihab has gone into hiding, so the police launched a hunt to nab him.

The Kerala police on Tuesday also had to fend off reports that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave the state police chief a list of 873 cops suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police media centre deputy director V.P. Pramod Kumar said "the report was baseless and no such list was handed over to the state police chief Anil Kant".

The police also refuted the claim on Twitter: "The news that the NIA handed the state police chief a report exposing links of 873 police personnel with the PFI is false and unverified."

Some media reports from New Delhi claimed the NIA had handed over a long list of officers with strong connections to the PFI and sought action against them. The reports also claimed the policemen leaked vital information to the PFI before raids and after bandhs, which led to large-scale violence in the state.

Indo-Asian News Service