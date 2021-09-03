Kerala Covid numbers major worry

Last year, Kerala was the cynosure of all eyes as its model of keeping Covid-19 under check was hailed by the Western world and the World Health Organisation.

Journalists often queued up to get a soundbite from the state's Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, who was praised for her role in containing the pandemic, after India's first Covid case was detected there.

She appeared on numerous magazine covers and her interviews were carried by many newspapers.

But lately the sheen has gone from Kerala's lofty aims to nullify the virus totally.

On Tuesday, after a day's break, India again recorded more than 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases. Kerala accounted for 30,203 of them.

The state reported 31,445 fresh cases on Wednesday, its highest tally in three months. The last time Kerala's numbers had gone past the 30,000 mark was on May 22.

The state's test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to nearly 19 per cent. The increase in TPR indicates that the state's cases are likely to increase this week.

Kerala accounts for two-thirds of new infections in India, despite having only three per cent of the population and a vaccination rate that, at 70 per cent, is higher than the national average

The situation has turned so bad that a Keralite has to carry a Covid vaccine jab certificate or a test result to cross the state's border.

On Wednesday, further ignominy was heaped when neighbouring Karnataka implemented a rule that all people entering from Kerala will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

No one has a clue why Covid is spreading so rapidly in Kerala.

Is it the festivals, the population density or a lax approach to quarantine?

Or perhaps Kerala is simply honest about its figures or so good at containing the disease last time round that too few people now have antibodies?

For weeks now, while nationwide the virus has been receding dramatically after the devastating second wave, Indians have watched in disbelief as it has kept surging in Kerala.

Kerala has been reporting a high number of Covid cases since July end.

In July, the state reported an average of 13,500 cases a day, which rose to almost 19,500 daily cases last month.

Over the past few days, it has risen to more than 30,000 a day.

Experts attribute this steep rise in cases to the violation of norms during the festivals of Eid and Onam.

The much-hyped Kerala Model is now being ridiculed and numerous memes have surfaced. One meme said: "Waiting for UN to invite Kerala Health Minister Veena George to tell the world how they are taking the load of 80 per cent of Covid cases so that the rest of the country does not suffer."

The situation is such that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stopped his daily Covid press briefings.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said: "For any analysis to be done, proper data has to be given and today the situation is that no data of Covid is available in Kerala.

"The present strategy in testing has to change as today antigen testing constitutes 70 per cent, while in Tamil Nadu and many other states they do only RT-PCR tests, which is more accurate. Vijayan has to break his silence."

With Ms Shailaja out of the new cabinet, the plum health portfolio was given to journalist turned two-time legislator George, who initially gave Covid situation updates on TV. But now she too has gone silent.

Experts are warning that the state could see another big jump in cases around October, the country's peak festival season.

The Kerala government recently reimposed a night curfew but critics say this is like shutting the stable door long after the horse has bolted.

The government has controversially allowed festivals to be celebrated, leading to large gatherings. Every festival has been followed by a spike.

While announcing the night curfew, Mr Vijayan said his government's objective is to avoid deaths as much as possible and vaccinate maximum people.

"During a pandemic, the most important factor is to reduce the deaths," said the chief minister. "In Kerala, the mortality rate is 0.51 per cent whereas the national mortality rate is 1.34 per cent."

Concerned at the state's consistently high figures, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Kerala government to express his concern and suggest measures, including ramping up containment, contact-tracing and testing.

He pointed out that, despite the state government's efforts to increase testing, the test confirmation percentage remains very high, "signaling widespread transmission".

He noted that all 14 districts in Kerala have been identified as districts of concern.

A team of health officials who were sent to the state by New Delhi last month to understand why the numbers were not coming down found a major cause.

People who test positive are not following quarantine norms at home. Instead of isolating themselves, they are mingling with family members and relatives and spreading it to them.

The New Delhi team found that 35 per cent of new infections had been caught at home.

"This is due to laxity in maintaining social distancing norms in homes," Ms George told local media.

The health minister cautioned against the indoor transmission of the virus and urged people to not venture out of their rooms during home quarantine and wear masks while at home.

Earlier, Ms George had expressed concern over indoor transmission of the virus. She had said that a state government survey found 35 per cent of the people were getting infected at home.

She also said that over 50 per cent of people in the state remain vulnerable to Covid-19.

Experts increasingly believe that even if a third Covid wave hits India, it will be less harmful than the second.

But they are worried that unless Kerala can get its numbers down, the state risks becoming a hotbed of mutations.

"The danger is the emergence of new and dangerous variants, which is why Kerala must concentrate on containing its cases," said former Kerala health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan.

The central government has reportedly indicated that only a "strict lockdown" can help the state curb the rising infections.

Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, Kerala needs strategic and smart containment much like Delhi, sources in the Union Health Ministry told CNN-News18.

Pointing out the massive spread of infections, the sources told the publication that if a strict lockdown is imposed now, cases will start declining by mid-September.

"There is no other way but to lock down areas where the infection rate is high. The test positivity rate is high and cases can only come down if strict lockdown is implemented," they said.

With over 85 per cent of Covid patients in Kerala isolated at home, the state needs to step up measures to curb the daily surge, Union Health Ministry sources told NDTV, stressing on a "smart and strategic lockdown".

Kerala has not been following the Central government's advice while reporting the highest daily cases in the country, officials insisted, adding that neighbouring states are feeling the impact.

Highlighting the importance of micro-containment zones, the sources said Kerala needs to follow curbs, not just at the district level, and penetrate deeper to focus on affected neighbourhoods.

Patients recovering at home are not following all safety rules and this is why Kerala is not able to contain the spread of the virus, they added.

Officials said the coastal state, which is a popular holiday destination, urgently needs to apply stricter measures in containment zones and restrict movement.

Indo-Asian News Service

