Kerala woman can't live without her moustache

Ms Shyja (right) from Kerala is shattering gender norms - the 35-year-old proudly wears a beautiful moustache.

While facial hair in a woman is typically considered unattractive, Ms Shyja's moustache is her most appealing feature to her.

"I adore my moustache," she told the BBC.

The mother of one, who goes by one name, maintains she is indifferent to the questions that people ask her when they see photos of her or meet her in person.

She has been praised, she has been mocked.

The woman from Kannur district has body hair and wisps of facial hair on her top lip, as do many South Asian women.

Natural body and facial hair are very common among South Asian women, and they are typically told it should be removed and touched up regularly.

Ms Shyja, on the other hand, never felt the need to wax the hair on her upper lip, even though she continued to thread and tweeze her brows.

"I can't imagine living without it now," she said.

"When the Covid pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face.

"I've never felt I'm not beautiful because I have this or that it's something I shouldn't have. I just do what I like. If only I had two lives, then maybe I'd live one for others.

"People make fun of me. They say, 'It's men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?'

"But isn't it about what I like - what to keep and what not to?"

Apart from the trolls, there are also those who are genuinely curious upon coming across her photos on Facebook or when meeting her in person. They'd ask: Why does she keep a moustache?

"All I can say is that I just like it. A lot," she always responded.

Ms Shyja's confidence may stem from years of dealing with health issues. She had to undergo six surgeries in a decade.

Doctors removed a tumour in her breast and cysts in her ovary. Five years ago, she underwent hysterectomy to remove her uterus.

"Each time I came out of surgery, I would hope that I never had to go back into an operation theatre again," she told the BBC.

Overcoming repeated health problems just reinforced Ms Shyja's conviction that she should spend her life in a way that brings her joy.

Kerala is one of India's most progressive states, with high development indicators. However, patriarchal attitudes still occur in many areas and women are often discouraged from travelling or living alone.

When she got married and moved to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Ms Shyja said she enjoyed discovering a new kind of freedom.

"My husband used to go to work and return late," she told the BBC.

"So I would sit outside the house in the evening and sometimes go to the store alone in the night if I needed something.

"Nobody cared. As I learnt to do things on my own, it helped build my confidence. I try to pass this attitude to my teenage daughter."

Ms Shyja's family and friends are supportive of her moustache. Her daughter often tells her that it looks good on her.

But Ms Shyja said people in Kerala make all kinds of remarks when they see her on the streets.

Recently, Shyja had to endure several mocking comments after an article about her by a local news outlet was shared on Facebook.

Her friends rebutted on her behalf but she said she was not bothered by the comments.

"In fact, sometimes I look them up to laugh at them," she said.

Indo-Asian News Service