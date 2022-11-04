Kerala woman confesses to poisoning boyfriend

Days after the mysterious death of a 23-year-old man in Parassala in Kerala, his girlfriend confessed to the police that she had mixed poison in the kashayam (Ayurvedic concoction) she gave him to drink.

Greeshma, 22, a resident of Ramavarma Cherai in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, reportedly wanted to end her relationship with Mr Sharon Raj as she was betrothed to another but Mr Raj was not ready for a break-up.

The photos and videos recorded during their relationship were on Mr Raj's handphone and Greeshma, a post-graduate literature student, feared he would hand them over to her fiance, the police said.

Mr Raj, a radiology student, had refused to delete them. The pair became close during a college trip.

"She mixed pesticide that was available at her house," said Additional Director-General of Police Ajith Kumar.

"Greeshma's intention was to kill Sharon. We have recovered a pesticide bottle she is suspected to have used for the murder. We also found that she did online research on poisoning before the incident."

Local media reported that Mr Raj visited Greeshma's house on Oct 14, when she offered him the kashayam. She claimed she herself drank it to relieve pain and she also offered him mango juice to wash down the bitter concoction.

According to a statement by a friend who had accompanied Mr Raj, the victim vomited repeatedly on the way home.

Mr Raj was taken to Parassala Government Hospital, which then referred him to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. But he was sent home as his blood tests results were normal.

From the next day, Mr Raj's health began to deteriorate and on Oct 17 he was again taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The doctors found his internal organs damaged and immediately admitted him to the intensive care unit.

Mr Raj died on Oct 25 due to cardiac arrest caused by organ failure.

His family claimed it was a premeditated murder. His brother Shimon, an Ayurveda practitioner, said Mr Raj was slow-poisoned.

In his dying declaration, recorded by a magistrate, Mr Raj did not mention Greeshma or her role in the poisoning.

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested Greeshma, who attempted suicide by drinking a disinfectant kept in the toilet of the Nedumangad police station when she was taken to the washroom.

She is now recovering in a hospital.

The Crime Branch also arrested Greeshma's mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumar for allegedly helping her destroy evidence.

The police recovered the bottle that contained the pesticide used to allegedly poison Mr Raj.

The bottle was reportedly found in the bushes by a pond and it was reportedly discarded by Nirmal.

Indo-Asian News Service