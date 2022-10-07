Kidnapped Sikh family found dead

(Left) Ms Jasleen Kaur, Mr Jasdeep Singh and their baby daughter Aroohi Dheri; (Above) Mr Amandeep Singh; (right) the suspected kidnapper Jesus Manuel Salgado.

(Left) Ms Jasleen Kaur, Mr Jasdeep Singh and their baby daughter Aroohi Dheri; (Above) Mr Amandeep Singh; (right) the suspected kidnapper Jesus Manuel Salgado.

(Left) Ms Jasleen Kaur, Mr Jasdeep Singh and their baby daughter Aroohi Dheri; (Above) Mr Amandeep Singh; (right) the suspected kidnapper Jesus Manuel Salgado.

The sheriff of Merced County in California, United States, said on Wednesday that a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

All four Sikh family members, including the eight-month-old girl, were kidnapped from a business centre in Merced County on Monday.

The family originally hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.

A farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities.

All the bodies were found close together.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sheriff Warnke said during a press conference.

"There's a special place in hell for this guy."

He was referring to suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who attempted to kill himself when the sheriff's deputies arrested him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

Mr Jasdeep and Mr Amandeep came out of the business centre with their hands zip-tied together.

Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Ms Jasleen and Aroohi out of the building into a truck.

Salgado was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and remains in a hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

The sheriff's office said his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them that he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

The police were alerted to the crime after finding Mr Amandeep's black 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck burning on the side of a county road on Monday.

While checking the burning truck, sheriff's deputies could not reach the family and ultimately determined that they had been abducted.

Police believe the family was kidnapped at gunpoint from a business in Merced.

Merced is a city of some 80,000 people about 113km west of Yosemite National Park and prides itself as the "Gateway to Yosemite".

Salgado was named a person of interest by police after cameras captured a man resembling him using a bank card belonging to one of the victims.

Detectives obtained a surveillance photo from the ATM in Atwater, a city 14km north of Merced, and the person in the photo matched the one in the surveillance photo from the kidnapping scene, the sheriff's office said.

It released two still images of a possible suspect seen in surveillance footage and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke in a Facebook video posted on Monday said the kidnapper made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

"Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and is in critical condition," said the sheriff's office.

Reuters