Kites injure 547 birds in one week in Ahmedabad

A veterinarian treating a migratory Greylag goose which was injured by a kite's glass-coated string (manja) at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust (JCT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In Gujarat, during the festival of Uttarayan (Jan 14), handmade kites are flown as an act of gratitude to gods for bringing good luck and prosperity. But the people also engage in kite fights.

As many as 547 birds - such as crows, pigeons, ibis, parrots, kites, cormorants and owls - were injured in the first week of this month in Ahmedabad after they got tangled with kite strings, according to JCT members.

On an average, 70 cases are reported a day in the city.

"Most injured birds are found lying on trees, bushes and even on roads and along terrace walls," Ms Moumita, a programme manager at JCT, told The Times of India.

"The more they try to free themselves and flap their wings, the greater the degree of injury as the thread saws into the wound."

About 10 per cent of the birds die from the injuries.