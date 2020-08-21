Kites injure thousands of birds on Independence Day

A veterinarian treating a pigeon at a charity bird hospital in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, on Monday.

More than 1,500 injured birds, mainly pigeons, were brought to the hospital last weekend after they were cut by kite strings laced with glass.

It is a tradition in Delhi to fly kites on Independence Day (Aug 15) and birds often fall victim to the deadly strings (called "manjha" locally).

"The birds can suffer long-term damage and some may be unable to fly again," said Dr Haravtar Singh, who works at the hospital.

"Manjha" was banned by the Delhi government in 2017. But, according to Mr Sunil Jain, who runs the hospital at Chandni Chowk, people continue to use it indiscriminately, injuring and killing birds.