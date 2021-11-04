Kohli's baby girl threatened with rape

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter, who is only nine months old.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police over online rape threats to the daughter of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The way the nine-month-old was threatened on Twitter is "very shameful", DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Tuesday, urging the police to share information regarding the investigation in the case.

"The team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat," Ms Maliwal said.

Kohli and the other Indian players have been at the receiving end of online abuse and threats from fans since India lost their opening two matches at the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The DCW has sought a copy of the First Information Report and details about the accused persons who have been identified and arrested.

"If no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused," the notice said.

The panel also sought a detailed report on the matter by Monday.

An unidentified officer of the Cyber Cell told The Indian Express that the police were analysing the tweets and the handles which posted them.

A handle @criccrazygirl had on Sunday posted a tweet threatening to rape Kohli's daughter. Several people claimed that the handle was a Pakistani bot account.

However, fact-checking website Alt News cited the account's unique Twitter ID and its past activity to state that it appeared to be from India.

Many social media users in India expressed outrage at the threats to Kohli's daughter.

"The fact that Kohli and Anushka's daughter is receiving rape threats and hate because of Kohli's stand shows how much this country can stoop down and hate the girls and women here without an ounce of shame. How is this okay? It's scary to think these people exist," said anannya on Twitter.

Another Twitter user Dushyant @atti_cus said: "Kohli and Anushka's daughter is getting rape threats because Kohli said religious discrimination is wrong. This is where India is."

Last Saturday, Kohli defended fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was abused on social media following the team's loss to Pakistan in the World Cup. Shami is the only Muslim player in India's 15-strong World Cup squad.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do," Kohli said at an online interaction from Dubai. "We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent. And all those who have attacked can come in more force if they want to... Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team and nothing can be shaken."

Kohli also launched a blistering attack on his team's critics, blasting them as "spineless" and "pathetic".

"There's a good reason why we are playing on the field and not a bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," he said.

"It has become a social pandemic in today's world, which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. And that's how I look at these people."

In the past, passionate and combustible Indian cricket fans have smashed TV sets, pelted stones at the players' houses and burnt their effigies when their team have lost.

But, as online abuse becomes the dominant form of venting, many worry about the toxicity cricketers face on social media.

Cricket writer Ayaz Memon said social media trolls find strength in being anonymous. "With the Internet, there is no geographical limitation - an angry fan may throw stones at my house but it's localised," he said.

"But, if you attack me online, you can attack me from wherever you may be."

