Kolkata Police's violin gift

Like many others in India, he lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But Mr Bhagwan Mali did not cry over his fate and sit quietly.

Once the pandemic situation improved slightly, he decided to take recourse in his artistic abilities.

The octogenarian began playing his violin on the streets of Kolkata - belting out popular melodies such as Diwana Hua Baadal from the 1964 movie Kashmir Ki Kali and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

A video of Mr Mali playing old Hindi film songs on his violin at a street crossing recently went viral after a man uploaded it on social media.

It has earned him recognition from people in the city and support from film director Raj Chakraborty and Kolkata Police Commissioner Somen Mitra, who gifted him a new violin.

"I was playing the violin like I generally do, did never think that it would gain so much appreciation," he told India Today. "Have been playing it since childhood, but feels good to get so much appreciation at this time."

Mr Mali, who used to work as a musician at hotels in Darjeeling and Siliguri, lost his income when the pandemic hit India last year.

"At the same time, my daughter, who is married and settled in Kolkata, was in an advanced stage of pregnancy," he said. "I had to move to Kolkata to take care of her. Since then I haven't been able to leave the city because of the restrictions.

"My wife and I have been living under a flyover as the one room in which our daughter, son-in-law and baby live doesn't have enough space for us." It was then that he started to play his violin on Kolkata's streets to make ends meet.

Indo-Asian News Service