Kongu Nadu stirs controversy in Tamil Nadu

After an official list of new Union Cabinet ministers issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mentioned that Tamil Nadu leader L. Murugan hailed from "Kongu Nadu", debates have erupted on social media over the use of the phrase, with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance accusing the BJP of trying to bifurcate the state.

Kongu Nadu refers to western Tamil Nadu - a region that includes Namakkal, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri - and is considered an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) stronghold.

However, it is a geographical region - no place officially exists with the name Kongu Nadu.

In Tamil literature, it was referred to as one of the five regions of ancient Tamil Nadu. There were mentions of Kongu Nadu in Sangam literature as a separate territory.

Mr Murugan, the previous state BJP chief, hails from a village near Namakkal. His successor K. Annamalai also comes from the region.

It is mainly known as a stronghold of the Gounder community - a powerful group in the state with money and muscle power that often gets significant representation in the state Cabinet.

Controversy erupted after a screenshot of the Union ministers' list started doing the social media rounds, with several prominent personalities in Tamil Nadu accusing the BJP of trying to divide the state.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said: "Nobody can divide Tamil Nadu. Nobody needs to worry about such reports. Tamil Nadu is safe under a government now."

State Congress chief K.S. Alagiri said it is impossible for anyone to divide Tamil Nadu to form Kongu Nadu.

"If it happens, that will set a precedent and lead to the formation of many such states," he said. "Dividing Tamil Nadu is an impossible dream even if some political parties with vested interests would love to push for it. People will never allow that.

"Such separatist ideas have no room here. A lone tree cannot make a forest is the famous Tamil proverb. If we Tamils live, we will be living in unity. This agenda of the BJP will not succeed, we strongly condemn it."

The phrase Kongu Nadu in the profile of the Union minister has also been seen as a counter to DMK's assertive position to use the word "Ondriya" (Union) instead of "Madhiya" (Centre) to refer to the Central government in official documents.

Responding to a question on Kongu Nadu, state BJP general secretary Karu Nagarajan said that "people's wish will be fulfilled".

"It has happened like that in other states as well. Telangana is an example," he said.

"If talking about Ondriya Arasu (Union government) is their wish, it is also the wish of people to call it Kongu Nadu."

However, when asked if the BJP at the Centre was considering bifurcating the state, he evaded the question. Later, Mr Nagarajan said there has been no discussion in the BJP about Kongu Nadu.

"It is a mere social media debate. I am not even sure of the origin of these discussions," he said.

"Talking about Kongu Nadu is like how Tamil parties who used to have alliances with UPA and NDA at the Centre are now calling them 'Ondriya Arasu'. There is nothing officially from BJP. Anyway, people's wishes would be significant in such issues."

Meanwhile, BJP's legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran said: "Why is the DMK afraid of the Kongu Nadu debate?

"Everything is in Tamil Nadu, nothing to worry about. But at the same time, you have to keep in mind that Andhra was divided. Uttar Pradesh also.

"After all, if it is the wish of the people, it would be the responsibility of the government to fulfil it."

Unlike Telangana or Uttarakhand, there has never been a demand or discussion about a separate Kongu Nadu in the modern political history of Tamil Nadu.

The debate, therefore, lacks any political or social context.

"I do not think there is an immediate plan. They were planting a seed actually, and triggered that debate. Hereafter, the demand for Kongu Nadu will not be a new issue," said a former AIADMK minister.

Another AIADMK minister said the idea of Kongu Nadu can backfire on the BJP if it pushes the issue for votes.

In electoral politics, however, it is seen as the only region where the BJP has some presence.

Two of the four seats the BJP won in the recent Assembly polls, thanks to the AIADMK alliance, were in western Tamil Nadu.

