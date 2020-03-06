Ladies only bus loo

The toilet at a public park in Pune. (Top right) An attendant taking stock of supplies and (below right) cleaning the interior. PHOTOS: AFP

Like many Indian women, college student Suvarna Dongare dreads getting caught short when she is out, as hygienic public toilets are in short supply across the country.

So she was pleasantly surprised to find a pink women-only "washroom-on-wheels" in a public park in western India - one of several facilities dotting the city of Pune, where a pair of entrepreneurs have transformed run-down buses into hop-on toilets.

"I came to the park and wanted to visit the bathroom urgently. These toilets are very comfortable and felt safe," 18-year-old Dongare said.

For a relatively affordable Rs5 fee (10 cents), any woman can board the bus to use the facilities, breastfeed babies or purchase sanitary napkins and diapers.

Launched in 2016 by entrepreneurs Ms Ulka Sadalkar and Mr Rajeev Kher, the "Ti Toilet" project - "ti" means "her" in the local Marathi language - has 12 mobile washrooms which are used by more than 200 women daily.

The buses are powered by solar panels.

Ms Sadalkar and Mr Kher, who run a portable sanitation business, came up with the idea as part of a series of projects focused on improving hygiene in the city.

"We believe women deserve access to clean and safe washrooms and it is their basic right," she said, adding that she and Mr Kher intend to open 1,000 toilets across India in the next five years.

"We focused a lot on aesthetics in refurbishing these buses and provided clean toilets, television sets and temperature monitors with an attendant in tow."

Ms Manisha Adhav, who operates one of the toilets, felt "proud working here as we are doing something for women".

"Women bless me as they come here from far-away areas as well because there aren't enough public washrooms around," she said.

Even as India went on a building spree, constructing millions of toilets as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship "Clean India" programme, experts said the lack of water and electricity meant many remain unused.

State governments have struggled to maintain public toilets, which are often poorly lit, unmanned and reek of urine and faeces.

These are mostly used by men, with women - fearing for their safety - going long hours without using such facilities.

Mr Modi in October declared India free of open defecation and said 600 million people have been provided with access to toilets.

But experts questioned the claims and said sanitation and safety remain intertwined for millions of Indian women.

Finding "clean and safe washrooms in public spaces is not easy during emergencies. We are trying to change that," Ms Adhav said.

