Late president's children feud over memoirs

Mr Pranab Mukherjee's children are on a war path over the publication of the late Indian president's memoirs which appear to feature some disparaging references to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whom Mr Mukherjee blamed for the party's 2014 electoral loss.

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, Mr Mukherjee's son and former Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee shot off a letter to publisher Rupa asking it to stop the publication of the memoirs titled The Presidential Years.

Mr Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, who is in possession of her late father's notes and diaries, however asked her brother not to make trouble by preventing the publication of the content for "cheap publicity".

Taking to Twitter and tagging the publisher, Mr Abhijit said: "I, the son of the author of the The Presidential Memoirs, request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which are already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent."

Mr Abhijit argued that had the former president been alive, he would have respected the request.

He added that a "detailed letter" in this regard is being sent to the publisher as well.

However, the tweet clearly irked Ms Sharmistha, his sister and the Congress' national spokesperson.

She decided to hit back publicly on Twitter, tagging her brother, and said: "I, daughter of the author of the memoir The Presidential Years, request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father."

She added that Mr Mukherjee's hand-written notes and comments have been "strictly adhered to".

Accusing her brother of "cheap publicity", she added: "The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father."

In a concluding dig at Mr Mukherjee, who initially tweeted the name of the book in question wrongly before correcting it, Ms Sharmistha said: "Btw bro, the title of the book is 'The Presidential Years', not 'The Presidential Memoirs'."

In the memoirs, excerpts from which were released this week by Rupa, Mr Mukherjee blames Mrs Gandhi and Mr Singh for the party's dismal 2014 showing.

Mr Mukherjee said in the memoirs that some in the grand old organisation believed that the debacle could have been averted had he been prime minister.

The Presidential Years 2012-2017 is set for release in January and features the late president's impressions of the two prime ministers he worked with - Mr Singh and Mr Narendra Modi.

Mr Mukheerjee wrote: "I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration.

"While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary.

"Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government."

On the Congress' 2014 electoral rout, Mr Mukherjee makes a candid admission: "Some members of the Congress have theorised that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president.

"While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs."

Rupa released excerpts from the book on Mr Mukherjee's birthday, on Dec 11.

The spat between the late president's children coincides with the ongoing leadership wars in the Congress.

Mr Mukherjee died on Aug 31 this year.

