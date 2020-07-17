Lawyer gets clearance to drive multicoloured car on Chandigarh's roads

Lawyer Ranjit Malhotra and his wife, Ritika, with their Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800, decorated by Mexican artist Senkoe. He will finally be able to drive the vehicle after a one-year legal battle with Punjab authorities.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled on Tuesday that a vehicle can't be denied registration merely because there is artwork on its body.

Mr Malhotra had bought the car from a European Union counsellor in July last year. But authorities in Chandigarh refused to register it because its colour had been changed. Originally white, it's now multicoloured.

Mr Malhotra argued in court that a JW Marriott Hotel vehicle in Delhi has the face of painter Salvador Dali spray-painted on it and such cars are plying in Delhi without hindrance.