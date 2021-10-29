Lead investigator in Aryan case questioned

Mr Sameer Wankhede and (right) private investigator K.P. Gosavi with Aryan Khan after his arrest. PHOTOS: IANS

Mr Sameer Wankhede and (right) private investigator K.P. Gosavi with Aryan Khan after his arrest. PHOTOS: IANS

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede was questioned on Wednesday for nearly 41/2 hours in Mumbai in connection with the bribery allegations against him, which is being investigated internally by the Indian anti-drugs agency.

The officer will stay in charge of the cruise ship raids case - in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on Oct 2 - unless substantial information is found against him, senior NCB officer Gyaneshwar Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Singh added that the probe team has collected documents and other evidence from Mr Wankhede and he has submitted his version on the issue. "If needed, we shall probe further and ask for more documents in the case," Mr Singh said.

Earlier this week, bribery allegations were made against Mr Wankhede by a man named as a witness in the case.

The officer is also facing a series of allegations from Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik which range from extortion to illegal phone tapping and getting into the Scheduled Castes quota through forged documents.

The NCB asked its vigilance section to investigate the issue - stung by allegations made by Mr Prabhakar Sail, a bodyguard to private investigator K.P. Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan after his arrest went viral.

Mr Sail alleged that Mr Gosavi planned to demand Rs 18 crore ($3.2 million) from Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan released, a portion of which was earmarked for Mr Wankhede.

"Mr Gosavi said they should ask for a 'bomb 25 crore' and then settle at 18 crore, of which 8 crore was for Sameer Wankhede," Mr Sail said in his affidavit.

Mr Gosavi told NDTV that he has no knowledge about this.

"I'm hearing this for the first time," he said, adding that he had not met Mr Wankhede before Oct 2.

Mr Wankhede wrote to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from possible legal action against him by unknown persons to "falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance-related issue".

He, however, failed to get any action from court when he filed an affidavit on the issue.

A special court said it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking notice of the document.

The NCB has backed the officer, saying in a statement on Monday that he has an "impeccable service record".

Meanwhile, Mr Gosavi, NCB's controversial "independent witness" in the drugs-on-cruise-ship case, was detained in Pune on Thursday, three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

Mr Gosavi, against whom a lookout notice was put out for his involvement in a cheating case lodged in 2018, had said that he wanted to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh Police as he felt "threatened" in Maharashtra. The Lucknow Police later refuted the claims.

Mr Gosavi was present during the cruise ship raid earlier this month and later at the NCB office with Aryan.

His selfie and videos with Aryan at both places indicated that he had unlimited access to Shah Rukh's son.

It fuelled questions from Maharashtra's ruling alliance about the anti-drugs agency's investigation.

Several political leaders questioned why an "independent witness" of the agency was present at the raid and its office and taking selfies with the high-profile accused.

Asked about his involvement in the Aryan case, Mr Gosavi earlier told India Today: "I have to sort out the case in Pune but NCB officials who have come from Delhi have sent me summons. They went to my residence in Mumbai but it was locked. They are tracing my location through the department and private agencies, which is why I am not switching my cell phone on.

"I will go to the NCB office in Mumbai and record my statement before going to Pune."

Indo-Asian News Service