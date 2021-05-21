Lightning suspected of killing 18 elephants in Assam

A herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants has been found dead in Assam, possibly because of a huge lightning strike, local officials said last Friday.

Fourteen adult elephants were found dead by villagers on May 13 and another four bodies were found scattered on the foothills of the Kundoli reserve forest area, 160km from the state capital Dispur.

The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, Assam's Forest and Wildlife minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

"A preliminary report suggests the deaths could be due to lightning, although we need to find out through forensic tests if there could be any other reason like poisoning or disease," the minister added.

Locals who found the elephants said the animals could have been killed by a lightning strike. A local forest ranger said he had seen burnt trees in the area.

However, prominent conservationist Soumyadeep Datta said that was unlikely, based on social media images.

"Poisoning could be behind the death of the elephants," he told AFP. "We have to wait for the autopsy report, which the forest department will do soon."