Lives snuffed out in minutes

It was all over in a matter of minutes.

Before locals could realise what was happening, 11 persons were electrocuted to death on Wednesday near Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu after a temple chariot came in contact with a high-voltage electricity transmission line during a procession.

The dead included three children, while 17 people were injured.

Witnesses said the Appar temple car was negotiating a turn in Kalimedu village when it hit the high-voltage overhead line.

The people standing on the chariot were flung to the ground by the impact and several died instantly.

"People were flung, they flew from the impact. I could see a man lying on the ground and another one near him," an eye-witness told The New Indian Express.

"The unfolding scene was frightening as we could not understand what was happening."

The chariot procession, decorated with flowers and lights, is a century-old practice. It is organised by the villagers in memory of the Shaivite saint Thirunavukarasar.

"Eight of those who died were related to me," 26-year-old villager R. Jeeva told the Hindustan Times.

"The entire Kalimedu village is in shock. This annual procession has been happening for 103 years, and there had never been any accidents till now.

"The festive mood turned into grief. The son of the person who decorated the chariot was charred beyond recognition."

According to Mr Jeeva, the procession usually starts after 11pm. The chariot carrying the Appar deity goes around the village, passing each of the 150 houses before it returns to the temple.

The procession was almost ending early Wednesday morning and the chariot was making a turn at the end of the road to return to the temple when it toppled over a ditch and touched the high-voltage wire.

The accident happened at 3am when Mr Jeeva, who had broken a coconut when the chariot passed his house at 1am, had gone to sleep.

"Suddenly, I heard loud wailing and when I went outside, my neighbours were running and screaming," he said.

"Four people who were sitting on the chariot, including the priest, were thrown off by the impact.

"Swaminathan, an old man who had rushed to save them, touched one of the victims and got electrocuted.

"A family has lost both the father and son. Another young man is battling for his life in the hospital. Imagine his mother's plight.

"People here mostly work as either farmers or coolies. They are all poor, living hand to mouth. They had come to pray to the deity."

The locals believe the accident occurred because the height of the main road was raised by about 3.81cm two years ago, reported The Hindu.

The procession did not take place for two years during the pandemic and the temple authorities had not taken into account the raised height of the main road.

The height of the chariot had also gone up, with the extra decorations and lighting forming a canopy atop the idol.

A local man said the lights on the top of the chariot and the collapsible structure that supported it came in contact with the overhead power line, leading to electrocution.

"Obviously no one was sure from where the electricity was originating and how it was passing on. It was mayhem," a villager told The New Indian Express.

Also, in keeping with the custom, water was poured on the road and the wet surface contributed in conducting the electricity.

"When the wooden chariot caught fire and some people poured water to douse it, it worsened the electrocution and added to the chaos."

The chariot was eventually gutted.

"It was all over in a matter of minutes but it took a while for us to understand that people were dead and many were injured," said a villager.

Mr Raja, a 30-year-old eye-witness, said the residents had made repeated requests to the Electricity Board to move the high-voltage power line from the main road to the agricultural fields. But their requests were not heeded.

The usual process is to switch off supply to the power cables during the procession or to deploy volunteers armed with wooden poles to lift the cables and ensure that they do not pose a threat to the devotees.

Both those options were not exercised on Wednesday, the local media reported.

Tamil Nadu Central Zone Inspector-General of Police V. Balakrishnan said that, while power supply to the low-tension cable remained suspended during the procession, the high-tension cable remained live.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to the scene and visited the injured at Thanjavur Medical College. He later announced a monetary compensation of Rs5 lakh to the families of the dead and the setting up of a special committee, headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, to investigate.

