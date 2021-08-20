Living in a Sentient world

ASAD LATIF

The Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's Home in the World: A Memoir was published recently.

A wondrous piece of work by an economist who articulates his fundamental political and social solidarity with the vulnerable, this autobiography relates his encounters with the world of grand thought stretching from Presidency College, Calcutta, to Trinity College, Cambridge, and on to Harvard.

In the process of recalling his own intellectual journey, Sen reaches back to a range of thinkers from Ashoka and Akbar to David Hume, Adam Smith, Karl Marx, John Maynard Keynes, Maurice Dobb, Piero Sraffa, Kenneth Arrow and Eric Hobsbawm.

This disparate diversity of invoked talent reveals Sen's own penchant for knowledge that produces tolerant companionship in matters of thought and practice.

Tolerance manifests itself in things big and small. Kshiti Mohan Sen, Amartya's maternal grandfather, was a noted scholar of Sanskrit and Hinduism. In the course of his work, he brought to the fore the agency of rural poets who had bridged the Hindu Bhakti movement and the Islamic Sufi tradition.

Rabindranath Tagore, very close to Kshiti Mohan, was moved by this association between the two great faiths and spoke of an "unalienated God, who is not a source of fear but of tolerant love, and who is present in daily life".

At Santiniketan, the site of the Viswa-Bharati school of learning founded by Tagore (who actually had named the baby Sen Amartya), the young student arrived as an intellectual offspring of Hinduism and Islam. Buddhism lay not far away.

Indeed, he tried (unsuccessfully) to register his religion as Buddhist, drawn by Buddha's focus "on reasons to accept one position and reject another, without any appeal to unargued beliefs". Also, the agnostic and atheist arguments of the Lokayata and Charvaka schools appealed to him deeply.

Early in his life, Sen had begun his quest for an inclusive world in which people would not define themselves and others through incompatible religious differences that were nothing more than what they had inherited biologically and imbibed socially.

At Presidency, the ancestral home of left-wing thought since the 19th-century Bengal Renaissance, Sen was a political activist, although he did not join the Communist Party.

His recollection of debates, carried out on the premises and at the Coffee House across College Street, reveals the powerful attraction of egalitarian socialist economics, which were undermined viciously by the Stalinist political tyranny in the Soviet Union. Sen decided that equality and even fraternity without liberty is a lie.

Then there is ethnicity. Sen makes light of its boastful claims to explain the human condition. When he arrived in Cambridge, his landlady enquired whether his colour would come off in a really hot bath. The porters at Trinity welcomed him warmly, along with expressing some surprise that he was not Chinese. ("We have had a few Sens from China," one of them exclaimed. Shens?)

The Bengali Sen was not annoyed a bit. Instead, his charm must have contributed (although he is too modest to say this) to the landlady turning gradually into a crusader for racial equality. She danced for an hour with an African man who had been waiting (ethnically) for a partner at the dance club.

Cambridge was the provenance as well of Sen's lasting friendship with two fellow-South Asians: Mahbub ul Huq and Rehman Sobhan from Pakistan. The horrors of India's Partition in 1947 had been visited on Hindus and Muslims alike, but they did not stop three bright young individuals from the subcontinent from forming an enduring intellectual partnership.

Many years later, in 1989, when the United Nations' Human Development Office was being set up in New York, "Mahbub repeatedly telephoned me and insisted, 'Amartya, drop everything and come here. We will make sense of the world!'"

The two economists collaborated closely on the UN's Human Development Report, which soon became a moral as much as an economic guide to making ethical sense of the world.

Sen's most powerful indictment is directed at the idea of exclusive identity (whether of religion, race, language, class or any other distinction with which fallible humans can come up). He is proud to be a Bengali (like millions of other Bengalis worldwide, including myself). There is a caveat, however. "A Bengali identity," he writes, "has always been important for me, without being invasive enough to obliterate my other loyalties of occupation, politics, nationality and other affiliations, including that of my shared humanity with all others."

In this book, as in others such as Identity and violence: the illusion of destiny (2006), Sen takes his eminent place in human history, not next to monolithic nations but next to those humans who are most vulnerable to the ethnic and economic machinations of the powerful. Since no single identity captures the essence of a human, no human has the right to impose a singular identity on anyone else.

Sen is a great blessing in a threatened world. His message will last so long as there are Sentient beings.

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times.