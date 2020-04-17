Lockdown takes toll on migrant workers

Migrant workers and their family members receiving food at a shelter set up by the Delhi government. PHOTO: EPA

India witnessed a fresh bout of migrant crisis after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 19-day extension to the three-week lockdown imposed across the nation in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown, originally imposed on March 25, will now end on May 3.

Even as the prime minister announced that some restrictions will be lifted after April 20 in areas that are not hotspots, thousands of migrant workers poured out to bus stops and train stations hoping to get back to their home towns and villages.

Large crowds were witnessed in Mumbai's Bandra, Thane's Mumbra, Gujarat's Surat and Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad in Telangana, as daily-wage workers tried to leave for their homes.

According to reports, the migrants in Mumbai were misled by a social media rumour that trains were available to cross state borders.

Others in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad had come out hoping to walk back home even if it meant covering a distance of over 1,500km on foot.

Despite Mr Modi's advice to strictly stick to the lockdown measures, India revisited the horrors of last month's migrant crisis when people rendered jobless due to the lockdown started walking down the empty highways to get to their homes instead of starving in big cities.

On Tuesday, the thousands of migrant workers in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana who came out on the roads with anticipation that the lockdown will end were either baton-charged by the police or forced to go back to where they came from.

In Mumbai's Bandra West, where at least 3,000 daily-wage workers gathered near the railway station, police baton-charged to disperse them after persuasion failed.

"Since trains and buses are not operational, they were making noise. To disperse them, police were forced to lathi (baton) charge," said a senior police official.

According to the police, local labour leader Vinay Dubey, who spread the rumour that a special train would be operated to take the migrants home, was detained.

The Mumbai Police later registered cases against more than 1,000 migrant workers for violating the lockdown.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the adjacent Thane district and Surat in Gujarat, where people were demanding transport arrangements to return to their native places.

Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told India Today TV that the migrant workers might have expected that the prime minister would order the reopening of state borders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later issued an appeal to the workers to stay where they are.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also issued an appeal to daily wage earners in the national capital to follow lockdown protocols and not believe in rumours.

Many workers who are unable to return to their villages are being housed and fed by state authorities in makeshift camps. But tensions have been boiling over in recent days with some complaining they were not given enough food.

New Delhi vegetable seller Waseem Ahmed, who is 28 and supports a family of 10, said he did not know where his next meal would come from.

"There are no buyers and I'm selling very little," he said, adding that he couldn't even step outside as the police are beating people.

India has reported just over 11,900 coronavirus cases including 392 deaths. But experts warn that more testing needs to be done to gauge how widely the disease has spread.

There are concerns that the weak public healthcare system in the country will make it unable to cope with a major outbreak.

Since the lockdown began in late March, unemployment in India has almost doubled to around 14.5 per cent, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based private think-tank.

"I am well aware of the problems you have faced - some for food, some for movement from place to place and others for staying away from homes and families," said Mr Modi.

For them, he offered the hope that restrictions in parts of the country that are not coronavirus hotspots might be slightly eased next week.

On Wednesday, the government announced that millions of people in rural India will be allowed back to work next week as it conceded the hardships of shutting its vital farming economy were too great.

However, former finance minister P. Chidambaram said that, while the country stood behind Mr Modi in fighting the pandemic, the prime minister could do more for the poor.

"There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food," he said.

Reuters, AFP, Indo-Asian News Service