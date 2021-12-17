Lone survivor of helicopter crash dies

Group Captain Varun Singh, who had been the only survivor of the Dec 8 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Gp Capt Singh had been battling for his life at the Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

With the 39-year-old's passing, all 14 passengers on board the helicopter have now died.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had thanked the locals for rescuing Gp Capt Singh.

"Many of you helped... without your help the 14 could not have been moved to hospital on time," said Lieutenant-General A. Arun. "The Air Force officer is alive and battling (for life at a Bengaluru hospital). If he is there (alive), you are the reason. So you were like god for those 14. Thank you very much."

Two people, including Gen Rawat and Gp Capt Singh, were found alive by the rescuers after the crash, a member of the rescue team has claimed.

According to Mr N.C. Murali, a senior fireman who was one of the first to reach the spot where the Mi-17V5 crashed, Gen Rawat was alive and was able to communicate when he was found.

"We rescued two people alive. One was CDS Rawat. As we carried him out, he spoke in a low tone to the defence personnel in Hindi and uttered his name," Mr Murali told The Times of India.

According to him, Gen Rawat had suffered severe burns in the lower part of his body. "He was taken to the ambulance wrapped in a bedsheet," Mr Murali said, adding that the general died on the way to the hospital.

A special team formed by India's Defence Ministry and led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is probing the crash. It has deployed drones over the crash site to unearth the weather conditions and the reason for the crash.

With the flight data recorder already recovered, the team will be conducting a detailed technical evaluation on it and will provide a report to the Defence Ministry.

The team will also seek the expertise of a Russian defence team as the MI-17V5 helicopter that crashed was made in Russia.

