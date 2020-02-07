Love bug overcomes coronavirus

The sleepy town of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh had a jolt last Sunday when a Chinese woman got married to an Indian man there.

The wedding kept the state's health officials on their toes for days since the bride Zhihao Wang and her family arrived four days earlier in Mandsaur from China, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has killed 561 people.

Mandsaur district hospital's civil surgeon A.K Mishra told the Hindustan Times that a team of six doctors and paramedical staff medically examined Ms Zhihao and her family members on a daily basis.

"Though they did not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, we did this as a precautionary measure," he said.

"We were ready to admit them to the hospital if they showed any symptom of the coronavirus."

"They were very cooperative and did not get annoyed over their daily checkups as part of a protocol. In fact, they appreciated it."

Ms Zhihao said she prayed to God to protect everyone from the coronavirus.

The groom, Mr Satyarth Mishra, the son of Mr Ved Mishra, a resident of Mandsaur, said all were worried about the virus and wondered if Ms Zhihao's family members would get permission to travel to India for the wedding.

After some sustained efforts, Ms Zhihao's father Shibo Wang and mother Xin Guan and two other relatives got permission to attend the wedding.

Mr Satyarth said four other relatives of his wife could not get visas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Zhihao's parents had wanted to delay the wedding for a couple of months, but after consultation with family members decided to go ahead with the wedding on Sunday.

Luckily for Ms Zhihao and her relatives, they were able to arrive in India before New Delhi stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese passport holders and people living in China on Tuesday.

Ms Zhihao and Mr Satyarth met while studying in Canada five years ago and decided to marry in India according to Hindu rites.

They dropped plans for a separate function in China due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Ms Zhihao said her family visited certain places in India before reaching Mandsaur on Jan 29.

"They plan to visit certain tourist destinations before returning to China,'' she said.

Indo-Asian News Service