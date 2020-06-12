Love knows no boundaries

A couple got married at the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala which meant one of them did not have to cross over to another state and undergo the 14-day mandatory Covid-19 home quarantine.

On Sunday, Robinson, 30, a native of Coimbatore, and Priyanka, 25, a resident of Munnar in Kerala's Idukki district, exchanged garlands in front of the excise checkpost at Chinnar, in Idukki district.

The News Minute reported that officials helped them out by rolling out a cloth mat on the road, providing sanitised garlands, fruits and a lamp and keeping relatives at a safe distance.

A check-post officer handed sanitised garlands to the couple and then the thali (wedding chain), but not before giving Robinson some sanitiser for his hands.