Love in the time of Covid and war

Love transcends borders - even in the time of war. This may sound like a cliche from a romantic film but it did happen to Delhi High Court lawyer Anubhav Bhasin.

The 33-year-old proposed to his Ukrainian girlfriend Anna Horodetska, 29, as soon as she landed in New Delhi on March 17 after taking an agonisingly circuitous route from her home city Kyiv, which was under attack by Russian troops.

"We have known each other for almost three years. We met while travelling," said Mr Bhasin.

"We got to know each other properly just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020."

The couple (left) met in 2019 when Ms Horodetska, who worked at a private company in Kyiv, visited India for a vacation. They exchanged numbers and became friends.

After speaking for months over WhatsApp, she returned to Rajasthan for a road trip the following year, when the lockdown was announced. Ms Horodetska could not go home because flights were cancelled.

"I helped her during the lockdown and that's when we grew closer," said Mr Bhasin.

"She stayed in my house till the time she could take a flight back to Ukraine."

After meeting a third time in Dubai in February last year and again in India months later, Mr Bhasin's mother asked Ms Horodetska to marry her son.

"We decided to get married under the Special Marriage Act and were preparing documents for it when the war broke out (Feb 24)," said Mr Bhasin.

Ms Horodetska fled Kyiv with her mother, a change of clothes and a coffee machine her grandmother gave as a wedding gift.

"I said to her, 'Are you crazy? There is a war and you are carrying a coffee machine.' She said this was our wedding gift and she would not leave it behind," said Mr Bhasin.

After reaching the Ukrainian city Lviv on Feb 27, Ms Horodetska and her mother left for the Polish border but the queues were too long.

"Anna finally found a bus going to the Slovakia border and crossed the border on foot after waiting for a couple hours," said Mr Bhasin.

Ms Horodetska then took a minibus to Krakow in Poland. She stayed there for two weeks before she got a two-year visa for India.

Her mother left for Norway en route to Mexico to stay with her husband.

"I had some friends in Poland who helped Anna and provided her accommodation. When the Indian visa was granted, she flew to Delhi," said Mr Bhasin.

Ms Horodetska's arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi was anything but ordinary. She was greeted with the sound of drums and was stunned when Mr Bhasin went down on one knee, took out a ring and asked her: "Will you marry me?"

Ms Horodetska said: "I was super tired from the journey and did not expect him to do that. I said yes. I fled a war to be with him. I met his mother, who welcomed me with flowers. It was all so nice."

Mr Bhasin said they will get married on April 27 and then she will apply for Indian citizenship.

"We just need to go back to Ukraine to get her dog when the war is over," he said.

Ms Horodetska left her dog, Bao, with her grandmother at Kamianka village in the Cherkasy region.

"I want to go back to Ukraine when the war is over and get my dog back. I will spend my life in India," she said.

Indo-Asian News Service