Made to remove bra for security

Police in Kollam, Kerala, have arrested seven people for allegedly forcing girls to remove their bras for security reasons at a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) last Sunday.

One of the girls told Times Now that officials told them to remove their bra before entering the exam hall.

"We were called in and told there would be scanning. An official made us stand in two queues. I was asked if I had a hook attached to my undergarment, to which I said yes," she said, adding that she was was then told to enter a room and remove her bra before the exam.

"A senior official said all these were just part of the procedures."

The matter came to light only after the girl's father filed a police report. The police later revealed the incident wasn't limited to one girl but the others were too embarrassed to report.

Officials at Marthoma Institute of Technology in Ayyur, where the incident occurred, claimed the security was being handled by third-party agencies and that the school's role was only to provide the space for the NEET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, said the complaint was "fictitious", claiming that "no such incident took place".

The central government ordered a probe into the incident after Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the test was not organised by a state-run agency and there was a grave lapse on the part of the organisers.

Indo-Asian News Service