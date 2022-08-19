The magic and mayhem of Salman Rushdie

ABHIJIT NAG

When Salman Rushdie graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in history in 1968 and said he wanted to become a writer, his father yelped in pain. "What will I tell my friends?" he cried.

Anis Rushdie, a barrister who also graduated from Cambridge, eventually changed his opinion.

On his 40th birthday in June 1987, Salman received what he said was his most precious communication - a letter from his father, praising his books.

He was by then a famous author, having won the Booker Prize for Midnight's Children in 1981. He followed that up with another acclaimed novel, Shame, about Pakistan in 1983, and The Jaguar Smile: A Nicaraguan Journey in 1987.

Anis died of cancer five months after that letter. He was 77.

Soon after began Salman's own tribulations.

In September 1988, The Satanic Verses was published and immediately condemned by Muslims. India was the first country to ban the book, followed by Pakistan in November 1988.

On Valentine's Day in 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against Salman, calling for his death and accusing him of blasphemy.

Britain and Iran broke off relations over the fatwa.

The Bombay-born Salman went to England to study at Rugby School at the age of 13 and became a British national. He was living in London with his second wife, American writer Marianne Wiggins, when the fatwa was issued.

Salman was given police protection and they also kept an eye on his first wife, Londoner Clarissa Luard and their nine-year-old son Zafar.

Salman wrote about the 13 years he spent under police protection, in his 2012 memoir Joseph Anton.

Joseph Anton was the pseudonym he adopted while in hiding, borrowing the names of writers Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov.

Britain and Iran normalised relations in the 1990s and in 1998, Iran's pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa.

In 2019, Twitter suspended the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for tweeting that the fatwa against Salman was "irrevocable".

But Salman, who lives in New York and obtained his US citizenship in 2016, apparently felt safe enough to move about freely. He said in a recent interview that life had become almost normal.

How wrong he was.

Salman was brutally assaulted at a literary event in western New York on Aug 12.

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, jumped on the stage and savagely stabbed the 75-year-old writer in the neck and abdomen more than 10 times.

Salman remains hospitalised with serious injuries but is "on the road to recovery", according to the hospital authorities.

The media has been quick to link the assault to the fatwa. Iran has denied any involvement but is apparently not sorry.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said: "In this case, we don't blame or condemn anyone except Salman Rushdie and his supporters."

Hadi's conscience also seems clear. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

According to preliminary reports, Hadi is a textbook example of a potential terrorist. Born in the US to Lebanese parents, he is a loner who "barely worked" and has no girlfriend, reported Fox News.

He lived with his mother, who said he changed after a 2018 visit to Lebanon to see his father, whom she divorced in 2004. Hadi was said to be sympathetic to "Shia extremism" and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The attack reminded me of one of Salman's novels: Shalimar The Clown, published in 2005.

It's the story of Shalimar, a Kashmiri terrorist. But there are differences. Shalimar becomes a terrorist after his wife has an affair with the American ambassador who takes her to Delhi and has a daughter by her.

Eventually, the ambassador returns to the US, taking the daughter with him, while the wife returns to her village in Kashmir. Shalimar waits for years to take his revenge - first on his wife and then goes to the US to kill the ambassador and the latter's daughter. The daughter is 24 years old when Shalimar kills the ambassador.

Hadi, unlike Shalimar, had no personal scores to settle when he stabbed Salman. He wasn't even born when The Satanic Verses was published and the fatwa issued.

But apparently, like Shalimar, Hadi also planned the assault. Prosecutors said the attack was premeditated.

Hadi took a bus to Chautauqua and bought a pass to attend the event at the Chautauqua Institution where Salman was invited to speak.

Hadi struck with a knife - which was also Shalimar's favoured weapon.

Many are shocked by the attack. But the spy thriller writer John le Carre had said long ago about the fatwa: "There is no law in life or nature that says great religions may be insulted with impunity."

Le Carre, who died in 2020, was aware of the danger, though Salman resented his words.

I haven't read The Satanic Verses in full, only its opening and can't forget the scene.

The book opens with two Indian actors, Gibreel Farishta and Saladin Chamcha, falling into the English Channel from a hijacked airliner that explodes in mid-air.

Salman describes the two men falling from the sky - Gibreel singing the Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor's Mera Joota Hai Japani (My shoes are Japanese) and Saladin in a bowler hat, reciting Rule Britannia! The scenario is so far out, it's indelible.

Why did Salman have to write about the Prophet later in the book and anger the Muslim world?

It has taken such a terrible toll. Its Japanese translator was stabbed to death, its Italian translator injured, its Norwegian publisher shot and wounded. There have been riots.

Salman never shied away from hot topics - excoriating Indira Gandhi in Midnight's Children, scrutinising Pakistan in Shame, portraying Indian gangsters and zealots in The Moor's Last Sigh and lamenting the tragedy of Kashmir in Shalimar The Clown.

The tirades and threnodies are part of his take on the world, which includes coverage of the music and entertainment scene in The Ground Beneath Her Feet; writing about coups, the Internet and New York in Fury; and travel back in time to the court of Akbar the Mughal emperor and Renaissance Italy in The Enchantress of Florence.

But clearly Salman went too far in The Satanic Verses.

As his English teacher at Rugby commented ruefully on TV the day after the fatwa was issued: "Who'd have thought a nice, quiet boy like him could get into so much trouble?"

I had no idea how controversial Salman would eventually be when he won the Booker Prize in 1981. That was big news in India.

He was the first Indian to win it after the Trinidad-born V.S Naipaul, who won for In A Free State in 1971.

Salman won by the narrowest of margins, three votes to two.

A successful advertising copywriter, whose debut novel Grimus failed to click, Salman was second time lucky with Midnight's Children.

He went for broke, quitting his job to go to India with his wife Clarissa to remember what it was like. He set out to create his own language, English but Indian too, colourful and exotic like the stories he told, fantastical with the spell of magic realism.

A pop music lover, I was swept away by The Ground Beneath Her Feet. I can think of no other novel covering the music with so much brio.

Salman can be funny, witty, entertaining.

My favourite image of him appears at the end of his novel, Fury, published in 2001.

The protagonist Professor Malik Solanka tries to catch the attention of his son Asmaan after leaving the boy's mother Eleanor. Seeing Asmaan, Eleanor and her new man at a funfair in London, the professor tries to catch the boy's eye by climbing up the stairs of a bouncy castle and jumping up and down like a child.

"Look at me!" shrieked Professor Malik Solanka, his leather coattails flapping like wings.

"Look at me, Asmaan! I'm bouncing very well. I'm bouncing higher and higher!"

That's typical of Salman, always wanting to go higher and higher. That's why his novels can be so baggy and sprawling, so full of incidents, allusions, so over the top.

Salman is a fabulist, meshing myths, fables, current affairs and his own vivid imagination to write about extraordinary things, forsaking the humdrum and the mundane.

Maybe that's art imitating life, his life. Married four times, Salman was divorced from his most recent wife, Padma Lakshmi, in 2007 after three years of marriage.

With an uncommon life story, of course, Salman couldn't be like other people. He had to be a maverick.

One can only pray that he will recover from his injuries and continue to write.

Salman has a book coming out in February next year: Victory City. May there be more.

