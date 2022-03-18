Magic in empowering special children

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

In 2014, magician Gopinath Muthukad set up Magic Planet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The magic-themed entertainment park was the world's first.

Last week, Mr Muthukad was in Singapore to spread news about a different kind of creation: A unique programme that enables differently-abled children to develop motor skills through magic.

The magician, who was one of India's best, quit his professional career last November to devote his time to the empowerment of mentally and physically-challenged children.

He told an audience of about 100 at the Park Royal last Saturday how the first batch of 23 such children had benefited from the programme.

The 58-year-old also detailed the progress made by the next group of 100 students at his Different Art Centre (DAC), which is attached to the four-acre Magic Planet campus at Kazhakkoottam, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Muthukad, who gave his property and life savings to the building of the DAC, described the positive changes the programme has brought to the children's personalities and how the method of teaching and nurturing could be replicated in other countries.

"The art of magic has transformed their lives beyond expectations," he said. "A study by Kerala's Institute for Communicative and Cognitive Neurosciences and the state government's Child Development Centre has revealed that the children have become self-assured and confident, and there is a marked difference in their mental and physical stature.

"The reason for this is the appreciation and recognition they get from the audience when they perform.

"Gradually, they become independent and they now have a means to make money to support their families. This has also helped to improve their self-esteem.

"We give them a fixed monthly salary and take care of their food and, in some cases, accommodation."

Students at the DAC, which has been launched in collaboration with the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), are mentally-challenged or have cerebral palsy, autism, Down's Syndrome or speech or hearing problems.

The DAC has different halls where the children are taught magic, dancing, singing, acting, painting, crafts, filmmaking, cinematography, editing and science.

"We have successfully brought 23 children into the mainstream by giving them opportunities to showcase their talents and earn a living," said Mr Muthukad.

"The plan is to empower more such students in the coming years."

The catalyst for the DAC was the success of MPower, a differently-abled 10-member troupe launched by the Academy of Magic Sciences in 2017.

The trust, which runs the DAC, is headed by renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The MPower troupe, which performs daily at Magic Planet, made it to the India Book of Records for having completed 1,000 stage shows.

It has performed in cities including Dubai and Singapore and was the brand ambassador for the KSSM's Anuyatra campaign, a programme to support and empower differently-abled children.

The DAC's boards of directors and advisers is made up of members from different parts of the world.

Members of the advisory board who hail from Singapore include Mr Mohan Kumar, CEO and managing director of Strides Pharma Global; Mr Jayakumar Narayanan of House Brand; and Mr Ullas Kumar, director at Blugraph Technologies.

"The DAC is launching a Rs20 crore (S$3.6 million) project this year to empower and provide jobs to more differently-abled children," said Mr Kumar, who is also on the board of directors and is the DAC's global ambassador.

"Our aim is to take the Muthukad Model to a global stage."

santosh@sph.com.sg