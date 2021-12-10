Magician drives blindfolded to open chief minister's eyes

An internationally acclaimed magician in Kerala on Tuesday drove his jeep blindfolded to open Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's eyes to the plight of stage artistes and performers in the state.

Mr Samraj, who termed it "a symbolic protest", was joined by several of his followers who rode motorcycles blindfolded behind his vehicle.

The drive started from the Martyrs Column in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram and ended at the State Secretariat - a distance of about 800 metres.

The 65-year-old, an engineer by profession, became a full-time magician after quitting his job in the Middle East a few decades ago.

He is the winner of the prestigious Merlin Award, popularly known as the Oscar of Magic, which is given to magicians in recognition of their contributions to the performance and creation of magic around the world.

"We decided to drive blindfolded to highlight the sufferings of about 10,000 people who make a living by performing on the stage," said Mr Samraj about his unconventional method of protest.

"It has been now more than 20 months (since Covid-19 hit Kerala) and the artistes and performers are yet to get assistance (from the state government) to resume their work.

"The film industry has started and practically every sector has opened but stage artistes still have not got back to work. These are some untold miseries. Therefore, we decided to organise such a protest."

Mr Samraj, who lives in Mavelikara, about 100km from Thiruvananthapuram, earlier held a solo magic show to draw the attention of the authorities.

He wants authorities to allow stage artistes to get back to work and grant permission for the resumption of shows in halls and places of worship.

Indo-Asian News Service