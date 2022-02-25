Maharashtra minister arrested in money laundering case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai after his arrest. PHOTO: IANS

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to eight-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, nearly 15 hours after his pre-dawn dramatic detention, interrogation and arrest in an alleged money-laundering case related to a land deal.

He was produced by the ED before the special court eight hours after his arrest, following which a furious legal battle ensued with the defence team opposing his remand.

The development gave a massive jolt to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as Mr Malik became the first sitting Cabinet minister to be arrested.

After a series of meetings among the top leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, it was decided that, irrespective of the court order, Mr Malik would not be compelled to resign as the minority affairs minister.

Mr Malik, a five-time legislator, is the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party.

ED Assistant Director Niraj Kumar said in his arrest order that the agency had "reason to believe" that Mr Malik "has been found guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)" and accordingly arrested him.

Mr Malik faces charges related to a land deal linked to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, NDTV reported.

The ED claims the minister grabbed property in Mumbai's Kurla area worth Rs300 crore ($54 million) by paying just Rs55 lakh ($990,000) in 2005 with the help of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar and two associates.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency registered a case against Dawood and his associates for alleged terror financing.

The ED said a Dawood associate, Salim Patel, took control of the Kurla property from its original owners through Power of Attorney in 1999. One portion of this property was transferred to Mr Malik and the other to Ms Parkar.

In 2005, Mr Malik paid Rs55 lakh to Ms Parkar and bought the entire property, which is how he aided in the financing of Dawood's gang.

ED sources told NDTV that there is evidence of transactions between Mr Malik and associates of Dawood.

Its officers searched Mr Malik's residence before taking him to its south Mumbai office for questioning. The minister was arrested after five hours of questioning.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with us," said an officer.

Indo-Asian News Service