Major worry over man-animal conflicts

School staff in Chennai light candles on a painted poster of an elephant with a calf in the belly, mourning the recent killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. PHOTO: AFP

Police in Kerala have arrested a plantation worker and are hunting for two others following the death of a pregnant elephant last week after it ate a fruit laced with explosives.

In the incident which shocked India, the elephant died in agony in Palakkad district. It was the latest casualty of a growing conflict in the country between nature and humans as more forest land is lost to urban expansion.

Footage of the animal standing in a river for hours with its badly injured mouth and trunk in the water as it slowly weakened went viral, triggering horror.

Farmer P. Wilson was arrested last Friday after he allegedly placed fruits filled with explosives to keep creatures - mainly wild boar - away from his rubber plantation.

"The man has admitted that he used the explosive-filled coconuts to target the wild animals," said Kerala's chief wildlife warden Surendra Kumar.

The officer added that some men made several "coconut bombs" in the second week of May and left them near the plantation boundary.

Officials said it was unclear when exactly the 15-year-old elephant consumed the rigged fruit, but it was found injured on May 25, two days before it died.

Forest officials said the explosion caused severe damage to its mouth, leaving the creature unable to eat or drink for days. Villagers across India often use explosives or firecracker-filled fruits - which act like pressure-activated landmines - as bait to target wild animals that threaten crops and homes.

On Wednesday, police in Kerala arrested three people for causing the death of a 10-year-old wild elephant with fire crackers in April. The incident happened at Pathanapuram in Kollam district.

If the men in last week's case are convicted, they could face up to seven years in jail for killing an elephant, a protected animal under Indian wildlife laws. The latest incident caused widespread outrage on social media. Several sports and Bollywood celebrities condemned the "inhuman act" and called for harsh action against the perpetrators.

India is home to nearly 30,000 elephants, which make up about 60 per cent of the world's wild Asian pachyderms. But urban expansion has put the animals in conflict with humans.

About 2,360 people were killed in elephant attacks between 2014 and 2019, according to Indian government data. In the same period about 510 elephants died, including 333 from electrocution and about 100 from poaching and poisoning.

Although the elephant population has actually been growing marginally, there is concern over the falling sex ratio as mature bull elephants continue to be hunted for their tusks.

The bigger challenge, however, comes from the conflict between these animals and the farmers who cultivate the land.

Elephants can cover several kilometres in a day and consume large amounts of vegetation.

As more and more people occupy the land on which the pachyderms once roamed, the animals have been squeezed into dwindling tracts of land that are often further sliced by railway tracks, roads, farmlands and other habitation.

Advocate and environmentalist Gaurav Bansal said: "There is an urgent need to save wildlife corridors which help them move. Right now it is being encroached by humans. They save the biodiversity of forests."

He said there is law in place banning wildlife trade, yet it is happening and there is also a shortage of forest staff. "The wild elephant's death is a wake-up call for the country to protect its wildlife. This can be done by protecting wildlife corridors and resolving man-animal conflict," said Mr Bansal.

Kerala's economic review last year stated: "Despite the proactive measures of the (forest) department in mitigating the problems of human-animal conflicts, it continues unresolved.

"Various measures that were adopted include digging elephant-proof trenches and constructing solar-powered electric fences. In spite of these preventive measures, it is alarming to note that the number of incidents of human-animal conflict is increasing year by year.

"In 2018-19, as many as 7,890 incidents were reported, whereas it was 7,229 in 2017-18.''

Wildlife activist Gauri Maulekhi said the man-animal conflict needs to be resolved in a humane manner.

"Protection of wildlife habitats is very important. Currently paid hunting is prevalent in states like Kerala for wild boar and Himachal Pradesh for monkeys. This needs to be stopped," she said.

"The Prime Minister needs to intervene and get the states to stop this genocide of animals."

In the wake of the Kerala elephant incident, 12 Narikuravars, members of a tribal community in Tamil Nadu, were arrested on Monday for killing a jackal using country-made explosives near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchirappalli.

The miscreants had stuffed the bomb inside a piece of meat that was used to lure the animal. The bomb exploded and ripped the jaws of the jackal when it ate the meat.

According to a senior forest department official, the accused had gone to a village to harvest honey. However, on spotting a jackal, they hunted it for its teeth and meat.

Mr Gajender K. Sharma, country director, World Animal Protection India, said the government must ensure that wildlife trading is completely banned.

"We can no longer ignore the fact that rampant trade of wild animals for the benefit of humans resulted in the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. "And if we do not act now, this won't be the last pandemic. Wild animals belong in the wild. That is their natural habitat."

Obviously, the solution lies not in online petitions but in something almost unattainable: A proper, well-planned nationwide land use policy which takes into serious consideration the needs of wild animals and forest dwellers.

"By ending wildlife trade, we can protect thousands of species at risk of extinction due to human exploitation and help maintain biodiversity," said Mr Sharma. "We can help ensure wild animals have a home and continue to play their vital role in maintaining functioning ecosystems."

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

