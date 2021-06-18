Mamata Banerjee weds Socialism in front of Communism and Leninism

A groom called Socialism and a bride named Mamata Banerjee (right) tied the knot last Sunday as the brothers of the groom, Communism and Leninism, looked on.

This grand alliance, though, did not take place in West Bengal, India, but in Salem, Tamil Nadu, a state ruled by Mr M.K. Stalin.

Socialism is the third son of the Communist Party of India Salem district secretary A. Mohan. His two elder children are named after party principles as well.

Ms Mamata's grandfather, a Congress party member, was responsible for her name - he was a fan of the three-term Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

Social media took great interest in the nuptials since the wedding card went viral last week.

"Mamata Banerjee marries Socialism" is a great headline for many left sympathisers, and quite a few liberals, who had hoped that the Left Front and Trinamool Congress would bury their hostilities and ally in West Bengal to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party before last April's elections.

Their wish, albeit in a symbolic and belated manner, has come true in Tamil Nadu.