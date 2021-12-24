Man beaten to death after alleged sacrilege attempt

A man was beaten to death for allegedly trying to commit an act of sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith.

Local media reported that the man jumped over a railing into the temple's inner sanctum during evening prayers last Saturday.

NDTV said he tried to grab a sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, when he was stopped by worshippers and later beaten to death. The police have not been able to establish his identity.

Government lays out controversial Bill to raise women's marriage age

The Indian government has presented new legislation in Parliament, seeking to raise the legal age at which women can marry from 18 to 21, a move that rights activists say will do little to change long-held social mores and instead penalise adult women.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill was introduced in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday amid protests by opposition lawmakers. It has been sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

Foxconn's Chennai plant to be shut this week after protests

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai will remain shut this week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

Police on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway after the food poisoning incident last week at the plant that led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital.

O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and floor leader Derek O'Brien, who is the tabla! quiz master, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter Session after he allegedly threw the rule book at the chair during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Asked why he was suspended, Mr O'Brien said: "Because this government doesn't like to listen to tutorials. For six minutes, I gave this government a tutorial."

Kerala police register case against athletics star P.T. Usha

Police in Kozhikode, Kerala, have registered a case against India's former star runner P.T. Usha and six others for their suspected involvement in real estate fraud.

Former athlete Jemma Joseph complained that that she had paid around Rs46 lakh ($82,992) for an apartment after Usha promised it would be completed on time. But the apartment remains incomplete and Jemma has been unable to get her money back from the developers.

Kerala High Court delivers justice to 8-year-old girl

After half a dozen hearings and seeing that there was no action from the state government, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed compensation be paid to an eight-year-old girl and her father who were publicly humiliated by a woman police officer.

Justice Devan Ramachandran ruled: "We cannot let our daughters grow up in anger; immediate remedial steps should be taken. No one can dispute that her fundamental right under Article 21 to lead a dignified and full life was violated."

The court granted a compensation of Rs150,000 to the child.

Political tension engulfs foundation stone ceremony

Tension prevailed at the Ramateertham temple in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Wednesday when former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju tried to remove the plaque installed to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the temple.

He was apparently angry over his name being written at the bottom of the plaque. After an argument involving the police and state government officials, Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, Endowments Minister V. Srinivas and others laid the foundation stone.

Tamil Nadu farmer's daughter gets scholarship to study in US

Swega Swaminathan, a small farmer's daughter from Kasipalayam village in Tamil Nadu's Erode district has received a full scholarship of Rs3 crore to pursue a bachelor's in Chicago University in the United States.

She is the first in her family to go to college for further education. She aims to become a scientist.

Zee-Sony merger will create an entertainment giant

Japanese conglomerate Sony's Indian arm has finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to form India's second largest entertainment network.

The merged entity will include more than 75 television channels, film assets and two streaming platforms.

It is poised to become a major player in the country's fast-growing entertainment industry, challenging rivals such as Walt Disney's Hotstar.

Lookout notice against Akali leader Majithia

India's Home Ministry has issued a lookout circular against former Punjab minister and senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

On Monday, the 46-year-old was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into a drug racket.

The lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, was issued at the request of the Punjab police.

Assam and Meghalaya to resolve border disputes by Jan 15

In a big breakthrough in the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday decided to resolve six of the 12 disputes before Jan 15.

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the meeting was a "productive" and "good" one.

Patna police bust liquor unit run from community centre

The Patna police in Bihar on Wednesday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from a government community centre in the Shahpur area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood said that three women involved in the operations were arrested, although a man managed to escape.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to take bronze

The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy after beating Pakistan 4-3 in the third-place play-off in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

India lost to Japan 3-5 in the semi-final the previous day.