Man booked for seeking oxygen support on social media

A man from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly circulating a "rumour" about medical oxygen shortage.

Mr Shashank Yadav had appealed for an oxygen cylinder for his grandfather on Twitter on Monday. He did not mention if the old man, who later died of a heart attack, had Covid-19.

The SOS tagged actor Sonu Sood, who is known to help people affected by Covid-19.

Mr Yadav's friend Ankit shared the message and sought the help of journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani to spread it. She posted a tweet a few hours later and tagged Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani.

Shortly after the tweet, Ms Irani responded, saying she had called Mr Yadav multiple times but was not able to reach him.

She then asked the district magistrate and the Amethi police to follow up.

After Mr Yadav's grandfather died, Ms Irani expressed her condolences, saying: "Kept calling his number, we all did including CMO (chief medical officer), Amethi police... I just wish he had picked up his phone."

On Tuesday, Amethi district magistrate Arun Kumar shared the chief medical officer's report that said Mr Yadav's grandfather did not have Covid-19 but was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Durgapur.

Later that day, the police said the 88-year-old man died of a heart attack.

They then charged Mr Yadav with spreading a rumour over oxygen shortages "with intent to cause... fear or alarm".

"At this time, it is not only condemnable, but also a legal offence to post such type of fear-generating posts on social media," the Amethi Police said.

Mr Yadav could not be contacted for his version.

However, critics said the move reflects the government's growing intolerance against people, including lawmakers, who are pointing out its failures in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

