Man fined for wanting Modi's photo removed

A man went to court to complain about Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting himself as the face of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive - but walked away on Tuesday with a fine for wasting the judge's time.

Mr Modi has been the focus of a massive advertising blitz touting his government's triumphs in fighting the pandemic despite nearly 500,000 Indians dying from the virus.

His visage has been plastered on billboards and even the side of passenger planes alongside a triumphant message celebrating India's recent milestone of one billion administered vaccination doses.

The campaign is at odds with the fierce criticism levelled at his government since the pandemic began, with political opponents dryly suggesting his face should also be printed on the death certificates of Covid victims.

Mr Peter Myaliparampil, a Right to Information activist from Kerala, had objected to Mr Modi's face being printed on his vaccine certificate with a message exhorting the public to fight the coronavirus.

He told a court that India's inoculation rollout risked becoming "a media campaign" for Mr Modi's benefit.

In his petition, Mr Peter said he had paid for his own vaccine and the image of Mr Modi on his certificate "served no utility or relevance".

He argued that Mr Modi's photograph on the vaccination certificates was a violation of his fundamental rights, as he could be considered captive audience.

The petitioner also contended that the use of the photograph went against his right to free speech, which included the right against compelled listening. But the Kerala High Court threw out the case, saying it appeared to be politically motivated and fined him Rs100,000 ($1,805) for wasting its time.

"If the petitioner is ashamed to see the picture of his prime minister, he can avert his eyes to the bottom side of the vaccine certificate," Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan's judgment said.

The court directed Mr Peter to deposit the costs with the Kerala State Legal Services Authority within six weeks.

The judge said he imposed a litigation cost to let the society know that the court will not entertain such petitions which waste judicial time.

The judge also noted that Mr Peter works for the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership and asked why he did not ask the institute to remove the name of India's first prime minister.

Mr Peter's lawyer told AFP that they would appeal the decision.

India has recorded more than 477,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, more than any other country except the United States and Brazil.

The government has justified using Mr Modi as the face of the media campaign, with the junior health minister telling Parliament in August that it created awareness about coronavirus prevention.

