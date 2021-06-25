The man with the golden mask

Arming himself with a golden gun proved invaluable to assassin Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) in the 1974 James Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun as he was able to flash it and drive fear into his victims.

Perhaps taking a leaf out of the Ian Fleming script, a man in Uttar Pradesh, India, has devised a gold mask to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Kanpur-based Manoj Sengar (above), also known as Manojanand Maharaj, spent Rs5 lakh ($9,060) to get it done.

According to the jewellery store owner, it is heavily fortified and has a sanitiser placed inside which will work for 36 months.

Mr Sengar wears the "Shiv Sharan Mask" (right), as he calls it, and walks around Kanpur. But he knows people are envious of his creation. So, he carries a revolver, which has a gold cover, and is accompanied by two bodyguards.

In the city, Mr Sengar is also known as "Golden Baba" for his love of gold. Like popular Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer Bappi Lahiri, he wears four gold chains which together weigh around 250g.

He also wears gold rings on all his fingers and lockets designed with motifs of a fish, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh and Maa Durga. His glasses and belt are also made of gold.

Mr Sengar became fond of gold after he watched the 1988 Hindu epic Mahabharat on television in which several characters appear draped in gold ornaments.