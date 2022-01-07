Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

A businessman hosted a baby shower for his two Persian cats at a pet clinic in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

"In our culture, a baby shower is conducted for pregnant women when we pray for the health of the mother and the child, followed by a feast involving family members and friends," said Mr Uma Maheswaran (far right), the owner of the cats. "We have done the same for our pet cats Kshira and Irish hoping for the good health of the cats and the kittens."

Kshira also celebrated her 50th day of pregnancy on Monday, while Irish completed her 35th day.