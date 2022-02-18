Man lives with wife's ashes for 32 years

As the world celebrated Valentine's Day on Feb 14, the story of a 90-year-old Indian man's undying love for his wife even 32 years after her death has captivated many hearts.

Mr Bhola Nath Alok has treasured the ashes of his wife Padma Rani with extra care in the garden of his house in Sipahi Tola in Bihar's Purnia district, some 350km from the capital Patna.

The ashes are kept in a metal pot and hung from the branch of a mango tree.

Every morning, he visits the garden to see the ashes hanging from the tree, which, he said, gives a sense of contentment and makes him feel she is still around.

Now his lone wish is that the ashes of his wife should be immersed in the Ganges river along with his own ashes after his death.

"The pain of my wife leaving me alone after giving the commitment of staying together has left me restless,"said Mr Alok.

"But, whenever I feel agony, I just go to the garden and see her ashes hanging from the tree. This gives me comfort."

The old man is eagerly waiting for the day when both of them will get "reunited" once again after their ashes are mixed together and immersed in the Ganges.

"I have asked my children to fulfil my last wish," he said, adding: "Love is a feeling which is felt by heart, not by mind".

The couple were married in 1947. However, Mr Alok's wife fell sick and died in September 1990, leaving him alone.

A shattered Mr Alok completed her last rites but refused to immerse her ashes in the river. Instead he preserved it in his house.

Local litterateur Ram Naresh Bhakt, who has written a book on Mr Alok, said the man is the symbol of true love which is rarely seen these days. "He offers roses and prayers every day to remember her," said Mr Bhakt.

"He deeply loved his wife and didn't want to be left alone even after her death.

"Thirty two years is a long time but he remembers her every day, respects her and offers her prayer and flowers, showing his true love for her.

"Such respect for spouses is rarely seen these days. I cannot remember any such example in the past several years."

Indo-Asian News Service