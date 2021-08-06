Man rapes, marries, kills woman

A Delhi man, who raped and later married a woman, has now allegedly confessed to strangling her to death after luring her to a hill station and throwing her body off a cliff.

Rajesh Roy was arrested in July last year for raping Delhi-based woman Babita.

He served a prison term till October when he was released on bail.

He signed an affidavit that mandated that he marry the survivor - a pact that in many instances in India is reached between families of the victim and the perpetrator in the name of protecting the woman's reputation and honour.

After his release from prison, Roy married Babita in December.

However, on June 15, the woman's parents registered a missing person's complaint at Delhi's Dwarka police station.

A search led the police to her body that Roy allegedly dumped along the Nainital-Haldwani highway.

Police said that Roy convinced the woman to go along with him to Udham Singh Nagar, a district in Uttarakhand, on June 11 on the pretext of visiting his mother who lived there.

When the two reached Nainital, a resort town in Uttarakhand, on June 12, he switched off her phone.

About 13km from Nainital, they had sex at a secluded place, police said.

Mr Vijay Mehta, the officer-in-charge of Tallital police station in Nainital, told the Hindustan Times that "he took her to a cave. After having sex, he strangled his wife".

He then threw her body down a cliff.

"The Nainital connection to her disappearance emerged when we checked her phone records to trace her movement," said Mr Mehta.

"The last location that the police could find was on June 12 when the phone was near Hanumangarh temple in Nainital."

Mr Mehta added that when the police checked the location of Roy's phone around the same time, they found he was also in the same area of Nainital.

Roy initially denied having to do anything with his wife's disappearance but eventually, according to the police, came around.

On July 28, he took the police to the spot where he had thrown the body and allegedly confessed to the horrific crime.

Mr Mehta said that during interrogation Roy claimed he decided to kill his wife because she and her mother "harassed" him.

Reports said the woman's body was found in a highly decomposed state.

Investigators who are probing the murder told Millennium Post that they took Roy to Nainital to look for the body.

"For two days we searched different areas in Nainital," an official said. "Roy was not telling us the exact spot where he threw his wife's body. There were also several ditches."

On July 29 evening, the search was finally stopped when policemen, led by Station House Officer (Dabri) Surender Sandhu, found the woman's body in the Tallital area of Nainital.

"Roy was filled with guilt. He burst into tears after seeing his wife's body," an officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that it was his first attempt to kill his wife.

"He was unemployed," the official said.

Another officer said Roy told them that his wife had left him without informing him.

"A joint team interrogated him and then he finally spilled the beans and informed us about the murder," the officer said.

The woman's brother recalled that the family was against her marrying Roy, but she believed that Roy genuinely wanted to be with her.

On June 11, when Roy asked her to accompany him to Uttarakhand, the family was apprehensive about sending her and even approached the poilce station to ask the investigating officer in the rape case if the two should be allowed to go together.

When the family could not contact her even after four days, they went to the police.

Police later informed the woman's family of what had happened.

"Her body was recovered in a highly decomposed state but we recognised her clothes and jewellery," said her brother.

"We told her not to go but she accompanied him to Uttarakhand. She is dead now and he should be hanged."

Roy's family is in a daze. "If he has done it, he should be punished," his brother tod the Times of India.

"We thought if the two married, the honour of both the families will be safeguarded."

Indo-Asian News Service