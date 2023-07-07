Man's house razed after he urinated on tribal man

A man accused of publicly urinating on a member of a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh had his home demolished by the authorities on Wednesday after footage of the incident sparked public condemnation.

A viral video shows Pravesh Shukla (left) urinating on his young victim in a dark street while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette. The incident took place last year in Sidhi district, but came to public attention only this week.

Local police said Shukla was arrested and charged, and he can be fined and jailed for a year.

The authorities also demolished his home after it was "found to be illegally constructed", police officer Ravinder Verma told AFP.

Local media showed a bulldozer clawing apart the roof and walls of Shukla's house.

India counts more than 100 million people as belonging to its diverse indigenous tribal communities, collectively known as Adivasis.

The country has in recent years recorded numerous instances of authorities punishing suspected criminals by demolishing their homes with excavators.

AFP