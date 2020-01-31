Man who buried 25,000 unclaimed bodies

Mr Mohammad Sharif being felicitated during the Republic Day function in Ayodhya on Jan 26. PHOTO: IANS

Mr Mohammad Sharif is suddenly the cynosure of all eyes in Ayodhya.

He has always been loved and respected and is endearingly known as "Sharif Chacha" in this city in Uttar Pradesh, but an announcement last Saturday elevated his social status overnight.

He was named a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Mr Sharif's claim to fame is rather unconventional. For 27 years, he has been burying and cremating unclaimed bodies in Ayodhya.

He has cremated or buried over 25,000 dead bodies.

A cycle mechanic by profession, Mr Sharif makes the rounds of burial grounds and cremation sites every day to perform the last rites for people who died but whose bodies remained unclaimed.

Caretakers at burial grounds and cremation sites inform him about unclaimed bodies.

He has cremated and buried bodies of not only Muslims and Hindus, but also of Sikhs and Christians.

When he first started picking up unclaimed bodies, he would take them to the cremation or burial ground on a push cart or his cycle.

"People said I was mad," said Mr Sharif, who lives in a small rented accommodation.

"Then after some years Lal Babu, Chand Babu, Pappu bhaiyya, Patel Babu, Sharad bhaiyya and so many others started helping me."

Mr Sharif, who is in his eighties, lost his own son 28 years ago.

His son's body was found on a railway track partly devoured by animals.

The 25-year-old, who worked as a chemist, went missing when he went to Sultanpur district for work.

It was a time when communal tensions were at a peak over the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi issue. It is believed communal riots claimed his son's life.

The incident changed Mr Sharif's life and he decided to take care of unclaimed bodies in his district.

He decided to give a proper burial to every unclaimed body irrespective of religion.

Mr Sharif said he faced financial difficulties several times, but continued his work with donations.

"When I lost my son and could not give him a proper burial, I decided that I would take care of the last rites of unclaimed bodies. After all, they are also someone's son or brother," he said.

When news of the Padma Shri reached Mr Sharif, he was sweeping around a mausoleum.

"A police officer came and said, 'Come with me at once to the District Magistrate's Office.' I asked what have I done?" he said.

"But he wouldn't answer and did not even allow me to take my cycle. At the DM's office, I was given roses and the DM held my hand and told me about the award."

Mr Sharif has two other sons. A third son died six months ago. He says that his wife never recovered from the death of his eldest son.

"It would have been good to have her with me to receive the award but I think one of my grandsons will accompany me," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service