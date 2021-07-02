Mandira Bedi and Bollywood celebrities mourn Raj Kaushal's death

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi (centre) attending the funeral of her husband and film director and producer Raj Kaushal, 49, in Mumbai on Wednesday. He succumbed to a heart attack at their home in the morning.

The news came as a shock as Raj and Mandira were seen partying with their friends last Sunday.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to mourn Raj's death.

They sent condolence messages to Mandira and their children, Vir and Tara. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999.

"Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can't believe you are not with us anymore… Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj," actress Neha Dhupia wrote in a tweet, alongside a group picture with Raj and Mandira.