Manipur's torch-bearing women activists

Meira Paibis, the group of women representing Meitei society, demonstrating in Imphal to demand the restoration of peace in Manipur.

Ethnic violence in the state since May has left at least 142 people dead and rendered thousands homeless.

Meira Paibis, also known as Imas or Mothers of Manipur, are Meitei women who come from all sections of society in the Imphal valley. They are widely respected and represent a powerful moral force.

Formed in 1977, it is is one of the largest grassroots movements in the world. Its initial focus on fighting alcoholism and drug abuse has expanded to countering human rights violations and the development of society at large.

Meira Paibis has led social and political movements in the state, including protests against alleged atrocities by Indian security forces.