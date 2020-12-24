Measures to counter new Covid-19 strain

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing from a passenger arriving at the Dadar Terminus in Mumbai. PHOTO: EPA

India on Wednesday suspended flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of Covid-19.

Local media also reported the government is readying its first deal to buy 50 million Covid-19 shots, while India's worst-affected state, Maharashtra, said it would impose an 11pm to 6am curfew in major cities until early next month.

"Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India should be suspended till December 31," said the aviation ministry after a joint monitoring group on Covid-19 met on Monday to discuss the mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK, sending cases rocketing within days.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the new variant had an unusually large number of genetic changes and the development "calls for enhanced epidemiological surveillance and enhanced containment" and other measures to effectively tackle the challenge.

"India has been seeing a sustained decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases for over two months now, accompanied by a decline in the number of deaths. In this scenario, any interjection of a Sars-CoV-2 variant virus through passengers with air travel history could pose critical risks for pandemic management in India," he said.

Canada, Saudi Arabia and several European countries have suspended flights from the UK over the new strain, believed to be 70 per cent more infectious. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The new variant is out of control."

Much is unknown about the strain, but experts said current vaccines should still be effective against it.

India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government is fully alert about the new strain and stressed: "There's no need to panic."

"To the best of our knowledge, we have yet to spot such a virus in our country, for which intensive efforts are in the offing," said Mr V.K. Paul, a top Covid-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a news briefing on Tuesday.

The UK is one of 23 countries with which India shares an "air bubble".

The country is home to a huge Indian diaspora and there are several flights daily, carrying hundreds of people, between London and New Delhi and London and Mumbai.

Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, said it would mandate 14 days of institutional quarantine for all travellers arriving from Europe and the Middle East, the chief minister's office said.

"If we receive information that the new strain has spread to other places, then we will consider it," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI, outlining the possibility of extending the ban to more countries.

India has recorded the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 infections, breaching the 10 million case milestone over the weekend. More than 146,000 people have died of Covid-19 and the government said it is getting ready to vaccinate its citizens from next month.

Mr Paul said the new strain would have no impact on vaccine development. "As of our understanding today, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines that are being developed in our country," he said.

Reuters