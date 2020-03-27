Medical workers bear brunt of public panic

A doctor outside an isolation ward at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. PHOTO: AFP

As the global coronavirus pandemic worsens by the day, fear is swelling in India, where frontline medical workers are bearing the brunt of public panic.

India reported 638 cases and 14 deaths till Thursday, a relatively low number given the country's size and density. But there are signs of rising anxiety amid a dramatic nationwide lockdown, with scenes of panic buying and targeted harassment of doctors and other frontline workers.

Medical staff in the national capital New Delhi say they have been ostracised and discriminated against by local people due to fears that they may be infected after working with coronavirus patients.

Some doctors have even reported being evicted from their rented homes or facing threats that their electricity will be cut off.

"Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in Covid care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have even been forcibly evicted from their temporary residence by landlords and house-owners due to the fear that those healthcare professionals are susceptible to coronavirus infection," said a letter from the Resident Doctors' Association of New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

"Many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country," said the letter, which urged Mr Shah to take action to protect the embattled medical workers.

The AIIMS doctors' association's president Adarsh Pratap Singh said three doctors in New Delhi and around 15 in Hyderabad have accommodation problems. He did not know how many have been impacted overall.

"People are not accepting them. The morale of doctors is down because of this, a stigma is being created due to lack of awareness of coronavirus," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service reported that a number of landlords in Lucknow have asked their tenants who are doctors and paramedics to move out.

"My landlord called me up and said he needed the house and asked me to vacate at the earliest," it quoted a junior doctor working at the King George's Medical University as saying. "When I tried to make him see reason, he clearly said that he did not want corona carriers in his house."

India went into a 21-day lockdown on Wednesday after experts said it faces a tidal wave of infections if rigorous steps are not taken to keep the virus in check.

The country's public healthcare infrastructure is poor and it suffers from an acute shortage of medical staff, who generally see many patients over a short period.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, himself a doctor, said on Twitter that he was "deeply anguished" to see reports of doctors being ostracised in residential complexes, adding that precautions were being taken to ensure health care workers were not carriers of the infection.

"Please don't panic," he urged the public. "All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on Covid-19 duty to ensure they're not carriers of infection in any way.

"Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. It's our bounden duty to keep their morale high."

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the alleged evictions. "These doctors are saving our lives, putting their lives at risk," he tweeted. "Their landlords should not do this. This is wrong."

A Home Ministry spokeswoman said the Delhi administration has issued orders to take penal action against those evicting doctors. She did not comment on the situation in other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is pained by discrimination against the staff of essential services.

Warning against discrimination, he said that "people in white coats and doctors are like god right now, they are protecting us".

"I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated, then you should take an initiative to make such people (those who are ill-treating healthcare professionals) understand that they are wrong," Mr Modi said in Varanasi on Wednesday.

"I have told Home Ministry and DGPs (police chiefs) to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time."

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against all those who try to get their houses vacated.

He told officials that no rented accommodation, hostel or paying-guest facility should be vacated during the lockdown period.

He has asked district magistrates to take action against the owners if they come across such cases.

India, a country of 1.3 billion, has just one doctor for every 1,404 people, the government said last month, significantly below the World Health Organisation's norm of one per 1,000.

Airline staff in the country have faced similar problems, with state-run carrier Air India and private airline IndiGo saying there have been instances of employees being ostracised.

One video that has been widely circulated appears to show an IndiGo employee describing how false rumours that she was infected led to people harassing her mother and refusing to sell her food at the market.

Police in Kolkata responded directly to the video, saying on Twitter that officers are assisting with her case and that "anyone discriminating against heroes discharging their duties risking their own safety will be dealt with strictly."

Air India employees have also faced similar harassment in their communities, said a news release from the airline.

"These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew," said the release.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

