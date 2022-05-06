Mr Narendra Modi meeting Mr Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Looking on is Mr Macron's wife Brigitte. PHOTO: REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and the French government for the "warm hospitality" they showed during his "brief but very fruitful" visit to the country.

Mr Modi said they spoke on various subjects, including "bilateral as well as global issues" and that that "India and France are proud developmental partners", with their partnership spreading across different sectors.

The French president also took to Twitter and shared the topics of discussions with Mr Modi.

"Tonight (Wednesday), with @NarendraModi, we discussed the different ongoing international crises as well as our strategic partnership. We also talked about food security issues and the FARM (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) initiative, in which India will play a key role," he wrote.

Mr Macron held a tete-a-tete with Mr Modi before the delegation-level talks at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French President.

"A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM Modi, who was on a three-day Europe visit, met Mr Macron in Paris during the final leg of his tour.

He held extensive talks with the French President who was re-elected over a week ago.

On Wednesday, the two leaders focused on several bilateral and mutual interests along with regional and global developments.

India and France also issued a joint statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the two countries condemned the civilian deaths in the war-torn country and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, they said they were committed to enabling a coordinated, multilateral response to address the risk of an aggravated food crisis because of the conflict.

"India and France express deep concern about the current aggravation of global food security and nutrition, already impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in developing countries," the joint statement read.

Mr Modi departed for India from Paris on Thursday. During the visit, he held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France.

The Prime Minister also held interactions with business leaders in Germany and Denmark.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

