Melodious co-existence amid religious tensions

Mr Abdul Rehman (in black T-shirt), the Muslim owner of Altaf Janta Brass Band, with Hindu ascetics in Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ABDUL REHMAN

DEBARSHI DASGUPTA

India Correspondent, The Straits Times

Two rows of naked Hindu ascetics walk along each side of the street, their bodies smeared with ash. Marigold garlands are draped around their heads and torsos.

Trailing them is a cart fitted with several megaphones that blare a devotional song dedicated to Ganesha.

A bevy of liveried musicians march on - a brass band of trumpets, cornets, trombones and a range of other instruments.

Throngs of bystanders film this early March procession as it makes its way into Haridwar, a city that is currently hosting the Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu religious gathering held on the banks of the Ganga in the state of Uttarakhand.

An important detail, easy to overlook, amid this cacophony is the Muslim origin of the band.

The only giveaway is its Muslim name - the Altaf Janta Brass Band - emblazoned on the flared bells of its silver-tinted sousaphones.

Founded in 1925 by Mr Altaf Hussein, most of its 60-odd members are Muslims who perform Hindu devotional songs to earn a living.

It is not the only such band that Hindus rely on to add harmony to their religious processions.

In fact, a majority of the brass bands in the state and from neighbouring western Uttar Pradesh are of Muslim provenance.

They perform at Hindu religious events throughout the year - a pluralist tradition that has regained prominence with the ongoing Kumbh Mela that concludes later this month.

The Kumbh Mela is often described as the largest religious gathering in the world. It is interspersed with auspicious dates on which millions make a pilgrimage to bathe in the holy Ganga river - an action that is believed to wash away sins.

The Milan Band, another Muslim-owned enterprise, performs a devotional song dedicated to Krishna that praises his eyes.

The bandmaster is dressed in a striking yellow suit and its trumpeters, in matching red blazers and black trousers, dance and lead the procession.

This practice, which has been going on for several decades, makes for a melodious coexistence, especially at a time when relations between members of the two faiths in India are increasingly frayed.

Last month, a 14-year-old Muslim boy was thrashed after entering a temple in Ghaziabad, which had barred the entry of Muslims, to drink water.

But communitarian tensions have never struck a discordant note for the Altaf Janta Brass Band, according to Mr Abdul Rehman, 38, who is Mr Hussein's great-grandson.

"We work without any tension," he said on the phone from his office in Dehradun, Uttarakhand's biggest city.

"Everybody eats and drinks together, we march together," he added, describing how Hindus dance with them and hug them at their performances.

Members of other Muslim bands shared similar stories, claiming no opposition from either side of the religious divide.

"They play songs that touch the heart. God is one for all," Mahant Rishishwaranand, a senior Hindu priest from a sect that hires these bands, told The Times of India last month.

The origins of this pluralist tradition are unclear, but it is likely this interdependence came about because of a Muslim dominance in the region's brass band industry.

Meerut, a city in western Uttar Pradesh, is home to many makers of brass instruments.

One Muslim-dominated neighbourhood there - the Jali Kothi lane - is home to around 100 manufacturers who produce around 80 per cent of India's brass band instruments.

The oldest firm there is Nadir Ali & Company, which was founded in 1885 when Nadir Ali, a musician in the British army, decided to set up a brass band along with a close relative.

Their instruments were imported until they began manufacturing them in the 1920s in Jali Kothi.

Mr Aftab Ahmad, 86, who served as the firm's director, said musicians for the bands were drawn from Muslims and they underwent training at Jali Kothi's numerous factories.

"This created a tradition that has led to a Muslim dominance of brass bands in the region," he said.

The Kumbh Mela, which is attended by millions, is being held this year despite concerns of the event being a potential Covid-19 superspreader.

It has come as a much-needed opportunity for these bands to regain some lost business.

Many also rely on Hindu weddings at which they lead the groom's procession to the wedding venue.

This interdependence may seem transactional - Hindus in this region who seek to hire a brass band have no choice but to rely on these Muslim-owned enterprises.

Muslims, on the other hand, mostly do not hire bands for their weddings.

However, Mr Abid Hussain Sabri, 40, owner of Milan Band, which is based near Haridwar and has performed at Kumbh this year, said this practice should be made widely known so that it helps soothe religious tensions.

Even kanwars - decorative bamboo poles that Hindus use to ferry pots of water from the holy Ganga river in Haridwar in an annual monsoon pilgrimage - are mostly made by Muslims.

"We are Muslims, yet we stand by Hindus and perform at their religious events. Those who rake up these divides should see this and learn from it," Mr Sabri added.

"If God gave Hindus two hands, he has given Muslims two too."

debarshi@sph.com.sg

"We work without any tension. Everybody eats and drinks together, we march together." - Mr Abdul Rehman, saying communitarian tensions have never struck a discordant note for the Altaf Janta Brass Band