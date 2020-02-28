Minister helps abandoned baby

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde with the abandoned baby who is being treated in a private hospital. PHOTO: IANS

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has rushed to the aid of a severely malnourished female baby dumped on thorny bushes near a railway track in his native village Parli in Beed district.

On Monday, people passing by the railway line heard wails of a baby and were shocked to see the newborn precariously lodged on a thorny bed of the acacia plant.

"One person called me from there and informed me of this shocking find," said Mr Munde.

"I immediately called up doctors and directed them to take proper care of the baby."

A father of three young daughters, the minister said he was deeply moved after hearing the plight of the rejected baby and decided to help her.

"The infant weighs barely 1.5kg and it is imperative that she should gain weight to at least 2.5kg over the next one month or so. She is in good care," said Mr Munde.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Youth Wing vice-president Santosh Munde said the baby was taken to the local Civil Hospital, but her condition appeared very critical.

"(Minister) Mundeji asked us to shift her to a private hospital and we rushed her to the Randad Hospital in Parli in the evening," he said.

The hospital's chief doctor Vijay Randad said the baby was prematurely born and is grossly underweight.

"We immediately started her treatment. She had suffered a lot of injuries from the thorny bushes but none appear to be very serious," he said.

"We have put her on IV (intravenous) fluids and started feeding her. She has accepted one feed and we will gradually increase the quantity."

He added that the baby is stable but will need to gain weight to lead a healthy life.

Minister Munde later said that he is relieved the baby is "out of danger".

He has named her "Shivkanya" and will take care of her treatment expenses.

He will later place her in a good orphanage.

"There are many legal formalities to be completed, but I have not yet decided on formally adopting her," he said.

Locals said it is a miracle the baby survived. The Beed police are now on the hunt for the couple who abandoned her.

Indo-Asian News Service

"There are many legal formalities to be completed, but I have not yet decided on formally adopting her."

- Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde