Miss Universe enjoying life in New York

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu fighting the wind during a photo session on the observation level of the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday.

The Indian is having the time of her life in Manhattan, after moving to the United States last week to begin her journey as the 70th Miss Universe, reported the Hindustan Times.

The 21-year-old has been sharing several snippets from her new home on Instagram, including enjoying her first snow experience.

"This is what I woke up to. My first snow in New York," she captioned a post. "The first of many."