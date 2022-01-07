Miss Universe moves to New York City

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu now has a new residence in the United States.

The Chandigarh-based model and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her followers that she was heading to New York City to check out her new apartment, reported The Indian Express.

The official Miss Diva page also confirmed that the newly crowned Indian had left for the US to "begin her reign as Miss Universe 2021".

"We hope and pray she enjoys every minute of her reign and spreads the joy and happiness that she has shared here with us… @harnaazsandhu_03, power to you in your new journey as Miss Universe 2021," the page mentioned.

The winner of the prestigious pageant - held last year in Israel - shared a photo on Instagram from inside an aircraft, writing that she was making her way to New York.

"Here I come, New York," she wrote along with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty.

She also shared a stunning photograph after landing in the country. It was a view of New York City and its buildings, presumably from inside her apartment.

Harnaaz wrote: "Are you guys excited to see my newly designed apartment?"

The official Miss Universe page on Instagram followed with a video of her arrival in New York City.

The camera followed the 21-year-old as she stepped out of a car wearing comfy green travel pants, a long black coat and a mask.

Harnaaz then made her way to her apartment and, standing outside the door with a key in hand, said: "Finally, we are here. Are you guys excited? I can't wait."

As she entered what looked like a semi-furnished flat, there were cosy views of the place, including its whitewashed walls.

The Miss Universe winner was earlier clicked flying out of Mumbai airport, reported the Hindustan Times.

In a video, she is seen in a green and white satin outfit styled with golden-coloured heels. Her hair is loose.

She seemed to be enjoying her success and looked quite charged up when a reporter told her: "Ma'am, keep making India proud like this."

Harnaaz, who brought to India the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, immediately bowed her head in gratitude and did a namaste with a thank you.

On Jan 1, Harnaaz posted a video on Instagram reminiscing her historic win and the journey that led her to the Miss Universe stage.

She also penned a note with the celebratory video thanking all her supporters for believing in her.

"It's next to impossible for me to sum up my feelings in words for how grateful I am for each and every opportunity that came in my life and to all of you for always believing in my strengths," she wrote.

"From growing each day to becoming a stronger version of myself and to witness a huge transformation in last one year, I'm truly thankful to 2021 and everyone who has been there throughout the journey of my life.

"With the passion in my eyes and vision to serve the society and being the spokesperson of Miss Universe, I'm excited to start my journey with all your love and support.

"Always believe in yourself, never give up, this is your year and your journey. Thank you to @missuniverse can't wait to meet my new family and start my journey with you. Chak de phatte (a war cry)."

Indo-Asian News Service