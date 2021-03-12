Mizoram offers shelter to Myanmar refugees

The chief minister of the small Indian state into which a stream of refugees from Myanmar have entered in recent days has said that they should be given temporary shelter, as the central government decides whether some will be sent back.

Several Myanmar police personnel and their families have crossed into north-eastern Mizoram, where they have sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a junta that imposed a coup in Myanmar last month.

But authorities in Myanmar last week asked officials in Mizoram to detain and return eight policemen, raising concerns about their safety if they are sent back by India.

"As common sense dictates, when there is a political problem in one country and when there is a fear for one's life, if they cross over to the neighbouring countries, then normally they are not sent back," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

The final call will be taken by India's central government, which has been communicating with Mizoram authorities and still hasn't given clear directions, creating some confusion on how the refugees would be handled.

"From the humanitarian point of view, we have to give them food and shelter," said Mr Zoramthanga, who uses only one name.

Myanmar and Mizoram share a 404km border, with only a shallow river dividing the two countries in some parts, making it easy for people to cross. Although the porous nature of the frontier made it difficult to estimate exactly how many from Myanmar have walked into Mizoram in recent weeks, Mr Zoramthanga said it could be between 20 and 30. But Assam Rifles officers said 136 people from Myanmar had crossed over in five border districts. Several have taken shelter in Champhai district.

Some of the defected Myanmar policemen have told Indian officials that they fled after being ordered to use violence against protesters, who have staged weeks of demonstrations against the coup that deposed the civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 60 people have been killed by security forces, according to the United Nations, with some 1,800 people detained, including Ms Suu Kyi.

Police Lance Corporal Tha Peng, who left his home and family behind in the Myanmar town of Khampat and travelled for three days, mostly at night to avoid detection, before crossing into Mizoram, told Reuters that he was ordered to shoot at protesters with his sub-machine gun to disperse them in Khampat on Feb 27.

"I was ordered to shoot till they are dead. I refused," he said. "The next day an officer called to ask me if I will shoot." The 27-year-old refused again and then resigned from the force.

On March 1, he crossed into Mizoram. "I had no choice," he said, adding that six colleagues also disobeyed the Feb 27 order from a superior officer, whom he did not name. He gave Reuters only a part of his name to protect his identity. His police and national ID cards confirmed the name.

Another Myanmar police lance corporal and three constables who crossed into India told Mizoram police officials in a joint statement: "As the civil disobedience movement is gaining momentum and protests are being held at different places we are instructed to shoot at the protesters. In such a scenario, we don't have the guts to shoot at our own people who are peaceful demonstrators."

Mr Saw Htun Win, deputy commissioner of Myanmar's Falam district, last week wrote to Champhai's top government officer, Deputy Commissioner Maria C.T. Zuali, asking for eight policemen who had entered India to be returned to Myanmar "in order to uphold friendly relations between the two neighbour countries."

Assam Rifles said on Wednesday that eight people have been "pushed back" to Myanmar, without specifying if they were policemen.

The situation in Mizoram has put India in a diplomatic bind given its close relations with the Myanmar military, which it works with on counter-insurgency operations in the north-east.

Mr Zoramthanga, 76, said that tribes in Mizoram had deep cultural links with those on the Myanmar side, but the major concern was risk to lives that was forcing them to cross over. "We have to have sympathy for them," he said.

Reuters

