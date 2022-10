A woman coming out of a government bus that has been transformed into a She Mobile Electric Toilet in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As part of the Central government's safe city project, 12 She Mobile Electric Toilets were rolled out in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The project aims to provide a safe environment for women across metro cities.

These facilities have a storage capacity of 1,000 litres and four women can access the toilets simultaneously.